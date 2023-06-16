Four year jail term for Cork carer who carried out armed raids at post offices 

A four-year jail term was imposed on a 49-year-old health care worker who was never in trouble in his life but raided three post offices while armed with a knife last November.

Judge Colin Daly imposed a total sentence of five years with the last year suspended in the case against Fintan Tindley at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He carried out a robbery of South Douglas Road post office on November 11 and attempted robbery there on November 18, and robbed Ballintemple post office on November 16 2022.

Each time he grabbed an unsuspecting customer and placed a knife to their throat making a death threat as he demanded cash from the post mistress.

Judge Daly said:

“Culpability is high where he deliberately and intentionally disguised himself with a hat and mask and armed himself with a knife.”

The judge agreed with a submission by defence senior counsel Elizabeth O’Connell that while the level of planning was high there was an absence of criminality from Tindley’s life other than that shown in his behaviour over a seven-day period last November when he carried out these crimes.

The judge said that two of the victims to these crimes attributed their decisions to stop working, to the experience of these crimes carried out by Tindley.

Detective Garda Kevin Motherway testified that at lunchtime on November 11 2022, the accused entered South Douglas post office and placed a knife to the neck of a 72-year-old customer and shouted at the post mistress, “give me all the money.”

The customer said he felt the knife at his neck and feared he was going to be cut. €2,380 was robbed from the post office that day.

Five days later he turned up shortly before noon at Ballintemple post office and placed a knife to the neck of a 44-year-old woman who was there to post a parcel. On this occasion, he demanded €15,000.

“The customer was in fear that she was going to be injured or killed. The defendant left with €1,300.

“He returned to the South Douglas Road post office and grabbed a 45-year-old woman and again threatened her with a knife as he demanded €15,000 but he fled when the post mistress sounded the panic alarm.

“On that occasion, the customer feared she was going to be stabbed or seriously harmed.”

On the occasions of these two robberies and one attempted robbery, he wore a hat and mask.

When CCTV was examined, the accused was seen waiting across the road for up to two hours before entering a post office.

His gold-coloured Nissan Qashqai with three alloys and one odd wheel proved important in tracking down the accused.

The car was seen by two senior gardaí around the time of the incidents at a car park and the accused was identified from CCTV.

The knife used in the crimes was found under the driver’s seat. So too was the hat which had the accused man’s DNA, Det. Garda Motherway said.

Fintan Tindley travelled to the USA in 2022 where he met his fiancé whom he had originally met online, and over the course of last year, he sent her a total of €19,000.

During the investigation, it was established that Tindley had identified nine post offices in Cork around the time he committed the offences at two premises.

Having worked as a HSE Home Care Assistant and having no previous convictions, the crimes at the post offices were described by Elizabeth O’Connell senior counsel as totally out of character – as he had always been a person who was “a million miles away from someone with criminal tendencies.”

She said that the accused had written letters of apology to the three customers he threatened and the three members of staff on duty when he raided.

Ms O’Connell accepted that the crimes were “indefensible and (for the victims) traumatic and frightening.”

The defence senior counsel said there was “an unusual degree of disconnect between these violent offences and the offender”.