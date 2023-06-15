Cork Luas route to be revealed in July

THE emerging preferred route for the proposed Cork Luas project is expected to be announced in the early part of next month, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has confirmed.

The NTA said, in a parliamentary question (PQ) response to the Labour Party, that it anticipates the non-statutory consultation will begin in the early part of July, after the preferred route is identified. It also revealed that the expenditure on the project to date is €1,810,429.84.

The deputy chief executive of the NTA, Hugh Creegan, said in response to a query from Cork TD Seán Sherlock that the light rail proposal for Cork is currently at the concept development and options selection phase.

“Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is developing the Luas Cork project in line with the requirements of the public spending code and NTA project approval guidelines.

"The project is currently at the concept development and options selection phase. During this phase feasible options are considered, and an emerging preferred route is identified.”

Mr Creegan said non-statutory public consultation will be held after the identification of the emerging preferred route. “Following the identification of an emerging preferred route, non-statutory public consultation will be held to allow all members of the public and interested parties to provide feedback on the proposal. It is anticipated that the non-statutory consultation will commence in early July.

“The preparation of the preliminary design and preliminary business case for Luas Cork will commence during the next phase of the project following the identification of the preferred route.”

Labour rep for the city’s south-east ward, Peter Horgan, welcomed the news. “I am glad that we now have a certain date for the route publication. We need to believe that the Cork Luas is a real project that will enhance public transport for all.

“We need public transport advocates across all political parties and none. Let’s see the route, let’s hear the views and let’s allow Cork to do its bit in reducing carbon emissions through sustainable, affordable, and reliable public transport.”

The proposed Cork Luas would run from Ballincollig on the western outskirts to Mahon Point in the east.