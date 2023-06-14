Man arrested as part of investigation into multiple thefts of agricultural machinery and livestock

One man has been arrested as part of an ongoing Garda investigation into multiple reported thefts of agricultural machinery and livestock in the Kerry and Cork West divisions in late 2022 and early 2023.

The thefts, which occurred from November 2022 to February 2023, resulted in approximately €110,000 of farm machinery - including a tractor and slurry tanker which were later recovered -and livestock being stolen.

Through an extensive investigation conducted by Gardaí from Cork West and Kerry, it was suspected the thefts were linked to an organised crime group believed to be involved in the removal of livestock and machinery from this jurisdiction.

On Tuesday June 13 2023, a number of vehicles were seized during the course of a number of searches of residences and farmlands in North and West Kerry.

These searches were conducted by Gardaí from the Cork West and Kerry divisions with assistance from the Regional Armed Support Unit from Limerick, along with local Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit members and Community Policing Unit members.

A man in his early 20s was arrested as part of this operation. He is currently being detained at a Garda station in the Kerry division under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Investigations are ongoing.