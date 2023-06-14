Minister addresses concerns over disability services initiative during visit to Cork

“They had trialled it three years before that in the mid-west.
“They had trialled it in West Cork with CoAction and the reports back then were that this model was the integrated model of care that was required with a multidisciplinary team.
“There is no denying that. Recruitment has been difficult and pay and conditions are a part of that.
“Disabilities teams at the moment are not an attractive model because the service isn’t working.
“There are children in Cork and the only residential care they are able to source is from Meath or Roscommon, which is very wrong.
“Their families are here.
“I don’t think it’s right that children should have to go to Meath to get support even if it is for a need like residential care.”
“Having visited the Crann Centre previously, I have seen firsthand how it is an example of one of the many great pioneering voluntary services around the country that make such an important contribution to the lives of people with disabilities.”
“It’s important to show support for such programmes so we can have more specialist services being accessible in the community rather than in a clinical setting. This, in turn, can reduce the pressures that would otherwise be on the clinical services.