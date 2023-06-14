Field of Dreams to feature in Angelus series 

The films were commissioned from Maynooth-based independent production company, Kairos Communications.
The aim was to produce “eight non-verbal films that are conducive to prayer or reflection for people of all faiths and none.”
Curraheen in Cork is to feature in a new set of reflective films for the Angelus slots at 6pm on RTÉ One.
Filmed in locations around the country, the films feature traditional crafts, art and skills, with strongly person-centered themes.
Field of Dreams is one of the short films that will feature. It is a three-acre horticultural site which offers adults with Down syndrome a safe and nurturing environment for education, training and work opportunities.
Founded in 2017 by a group of parents, the project has grown, as has the self-confidence, skills and sense of independence of the young people who work there.
Working in partnership with nature, they plant, grow and harvest produce, and learn to cook with it. They look after livestock and run a small business selling seeds, seasonal fruit and vegetables and a variety of flowers, herbs and plants.
The films were commissioned from Maynooth-based independent production company, Kairos Communications.
The aim was to produce “eight non-verbal films that are conducive to prayer or reflection for people of all faiths and none.”
Keep up-to-date with the top stories in Cork with our daily newsletter straight to your inbox.
19 minutes agoGardaí in Cork appeal for witnesses to alleged serious assault
3 minutes agoDenis Irwin didn’t want to see Man City win the treble
24 seconds agoCouncil threatened with industrial action amid claims it failed to protect library staff from 'harassment and intimidation'
24 seconds agoCork businesses among Revenue's list of tax defaulters
Have you downloaded your FREE App?
It's all about Cork!
Have you downloaded your FREE App?
It's all about Cork!
11 hours agoDrugs worth over €1.2m seized in Kildare
12 hours agoVaradkar 'reluctant' to introduce State honorary title under Seanad bill
12 hours agoMan who covered up Toddy Dooley murder claims sentence is interfering with job hunt
13 hours agoHotel claims it should be covered for business interruption caused by Covid
© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713
Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more