Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

Field of Dreams to feature in Angelus series 

Curraheen in Cork is to feature in a new set of reflective films for the Angelus slots at 6pm on RTÉ One.
Founded in 2017 by a group of parents, the Field of Dreams site in Curraheen boosts the self-confidence, skills and sense of independence of the young people who work there

Eoin Kelleher

Filmed in locations around the country, the films feature traditional crafts, art and skills, with strongly person-centered themes.

Field of Dreams is one of the short films that will feature. It is a three-acre horticultural site which offers adults with Down syndrome a safe and nurturing environment for education, training and work opportunities.

Founded in 2017 by a group of parents, the project has grown, as has the self-confidence, skills and sense of independence of the young people who work there.

Working in partnership with nature, they plant, grow and harvest produce, and learn to cook with it. They look after livestock and run a small business selling seeds, seasonal fruit and vegetables and a variety of flowers, herbs and plants.

The films were commissioned from Maynooth-based independent production company, Kairos Communications. 

The aim was to produce “eight non-verbal films that are conducive to prayer or reflection for people of all faiths and none.”

