Kanturk's Ór-Real Irish Butter signs Tesco deal

Kanturk based Ór-Real Irish Butter has signed a new deal with the supermarket giant Tesco, which will see the product stocked in 123 stores across the country for the first time. The agreement with Tesco means that it is now stocked in more than 350 stores in Ireland.

North Cork Creameries uses the traditional method of slow churning to produce Ór-Real, the only addition is a touch of salt.

Ór-Real Irish Butter has signed a new deal with the supermarket giant Tesco. Pictured are Stephen Daly, Commercial Manager, North Cork Creameries and Michael Conway, Buying Manager Dairy, Tesco Ireland.

North Cork Creameries has been making butter for almost 100 years. The farmer-owned independent cooperative was established in 1928. It employs 120 local people directly, supports 250 farming families in North Cork, Kerry and Limerick, and contributes significantly to the local economy.

In 2022, Ór-Real Irish Butter swept the boards, picking up three separate food industry awards.

It was named Gold Award winner in the butter category at the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards and won Gold in the same category at Blás na hÉireann.

Ór-Real Irish Butter was also awarded two stars at the Great Taste Awards 2022, the only entries considered to be ‘outstanding’ receive two stars.