Crowds gather for first Eucharistic Procession in Cork city since Covid-19 pandemic

Thousands took part in Cork city’s historic Eucharistic Procession on Sunday, which returned for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2023 procession was the 97th celebration of the Cork Eucharistic Procession. Its 100th anniversary will be celebrated in 2026.

People gathered for prayers Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne on Sunday before the procession travelled down Upper St John’s St, onto Mulgrave Rd and over Christy Ring Bridge, turned right onto Lavitt’s Quay, left onto Half Moon St, up Academy Street and onto Patrick Street before it arrived at St Peter’s and St Paul’s, where the procession concluded with Benediction and prayers.

People from all the different parishes in the city and beyond took part in the procession, as well as the Indian Syro-Malabar, Syro-Malankara, Brazilian, African, Polish, Croatian, and Ukrainian communities, Catholic Girl Guides, the Guides and Scouts Europe, Youth 2000, Neo-catechumenate, and parish eucharistic devotion groups throughout the diocese, among others.

Members of the Syro-Malabar (India) Catholic Church Community taking part in the procession on St Patrick's Street, Cork. Pic Larry Cummins.

Music was also a big part of the procession which was led by the Butter Exchange Band.

Speaking to The Echo following Sunday’s procession, the Catholic Bishop of Cork and Ross, Bishop Fintan Gavin said: “I was appointed to Cork not long before Covid so this is my first time carrying the Blessed Sacrament in Cork’s procession.

It was a truly uplifting event and really great to see the thousands of people of all ages celebrating their faith and sharing it so joyfully. The atmosphere was so uplifting.

“I’m very grateful to the many people who have been working for months to plan for the procession and to attend to all that’s involved, especially the priests and people of the Cathedral Parish, St Peter and Paul’s Parish and their neighbours, as well as the Lord Mayor and City Council, the Gardaí and the various civic and voluntary groups who helped so much.

People taking part in the procession on Sunday afternoon. Pic Larry Cummins.

“The people of Cork have shown great loyalty to the procession in its almost 100 years and it is also inspiring to see the Catholic communities who have joined in more recent years also adding their support and cultural expressions to what is now a shared tradition.”

The procession makes its way along Academy Street. Pic Larry Cummins.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Deirdre Forde, who officially launched the procession alongside Bishop Fintan Gavin last month, said: “I was delighted to join my colleagues, the Bishop, priests and parishioners from many areas of Cork city in the procession today [Sunday].

“It’s a lovely meaningful important tradition appreciated by people who are glad of the opportunity to give thanks and acknowledge their faith in a spirit of collegiality, culminating in a beautiful ceremony in one of Cork's iconic churches, St Peter and Paul’s.”