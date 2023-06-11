Cork psychiatric centre found moderately non-compliant in two areas 

A MENTAL health centre in Cork has been found to be non-compliant in two categories of care, according to a report published by the Mental Health Commission (MHC).

Carraig Mór Centre, in Shanakiel, had an announced annual inspection which took place from August 30, 2022, to September 2, 2022.

Carraig Mór is an 18-bedlocked psychiatric intensive care unit (PICU). Since May, 2021, the facility had an operational capacity of 10 beds by agreement with the MHC. The approved centre operated on a 24-hour basis for Cork city and county.

In general, the report found that the centre operated safe practices which reduced the risk of harm to the residents and that effective systems were in place to safeguard patients.

It also found that staff provided therapeutic activities and physical health monitoring appropriate to the needs of residents, and that facilities and processes respected residents’ privacy and dignity and that interactions respected residents.

There was evidence that the approved centre provided services in a way that met the needs of residents and their families, and there was evidence of good governance structures and processes in place.

However, the centre was found to have a ‘moderate’ non-compliant risk rating in relation to staffing.

“The approved centre was non-compliant with this regulation because the registered proprietor did not ensure that staff had access to education and training to enable them to provide care and treatment in accordance with best contemporary practice, as nursing staff and social worker were not all trained in basic life support and fire safety,” stated the report.

Inspectors also deemed the centre to be moderately non-compliant in relation to the Register of Residents.

This was because the registered proprietor did not ensure that the register included all the information specified in certain regulations, “as the register did not contain a discharge date or diagnosis code on discharge”.

The full unedited report on Carraig Mór can be found at mhcirl.ie.