Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 17:24

Cork's Ukraine community to protest the destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam

The dam, in the Russian-controlled area of Ukraine, was destroyed last week, unleashing a huge flood.
Cork's Ukraine community to protest the destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam

Members of Cork’s Ukrainian community will hold a rally outside Bishop Lucey Park on the Grand Parade at 6pm on Monday to protest the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

Donal O’Keeffe

Members of Cork’s Ukrainian community will hold a rally outside Bishop Lucey Park on the Grand Parade at 6pm on Monday to protest the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

The dam, in the Russian-controlled area of Ukraine, was destroyed last week, unleashing a huge flood.

Ukraine and Nato have accused Russia of blowing up the dam, while Russia has claimed the attack was carried out by Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the destruction of the dam as an “environmental bomb of mass destruction”.

Thousands of people have been displaced by the flooding of low-lying areas on either side of the Dnipro river.

Officials have warned that the flooding will be likely to cause devastating and long-term consequences for the production of grain in a region which has traditionally been known as the breadbasket of Europe.

Experts have said unexploded munitions and mines may have been displaced by the floods and may now lie undetected in silt washed downstream.

Olesia Zhytkova, a postdoctoral researcher at Dublin City University’s Business School, is one of the organisers of Monday evening’s gathering, and she told The Echo that members of Cork’s Ukrainian community will gather outside Bishop Lucey Park at 6pm.

“We want to protest this war crime against the people of Ukraine and we want to highlight that people and animals have been killed in what is an ecocide against Ukraine and its neighbouring countries,” Ms Zhytkova said.

“We need to highlight what is being done to our homeland.

“Ukrainians are an agricultural people who have a special connection to the land, so this crime is really hitting home with us,” she said.

Ms Zhytkova said Cork people have been extremely welcoming and supportive of Ukrainian people since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began last February, and she said she hoped Ukraine’s Leeside friends would attend Monday’s rally.

Read More

Pictures: Mahon set to welcome first Ukrainians to new homes

More in this section

PICTURES: Roads lined with mourners as Cork says farewell to Teddy Mac  PICTURES: Roads lined with mourners as Cork says farewell to Teddy Mac 
Downing Street partygate Boris Johnson resigns as British MP
Housing tops the agenda during Taoiseach’s meeting with Cork Chamber  Housing tops the agenda during Taoiseach’s meeting with Cork Chamber 
#ukrainerussian invasion
WATCH: Crowds march through Cork to demand housing for all 

WATCH: Crowds march through Cork to demand housing for all 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more