Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 20:12

Corkman accused of keying his neighbours car

It was alleged that on Saturday May 20, Stephen Kiely caused damage to the bonnet of a silver Mitsubishi by scraping it with a key.
A Cork man charged with keying the side of his neighbour’s car, spitting at his front door, and damaging flowers in his front garden, has been remanded in custody. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A Cork man charged with keying the side of his neighbour’s car, spitting at his front door, and damaging flowers in his front garden, has been remanded in custody.

Stephen Kiely of Cushing Place, Farranree, Cork, has been charged with three counts of causing criminal damage to the neighbour’s house.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the prosecution was opposed to bail being granted to the accused.

This incident was allegedly captured on CCTV.

It was further alleged that there further incidents on May 29 when he allegedly spat at the neighbour’s door and damaged flowers in the garden.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said:

“Stephen Kiely said that to make sure there would be no interference with witnesses he would do whatever he had to do and would go to live with a relative in Kanturk, County Cork.”

The solicitor said there was an allegation that “the injured party’s car was blocking up the place — that was one of the issues, I believe”.

Sergeant Lyons, said to the accused at Cork District Court, “After the first alleged incident the gardaí had a friendly word in your ear about going forward.” 

Stephen Kiely replied: “I did nothing wrong since the guard told me to cop myself on.”

Judge Kelleher said: “I am not going to grant him bail. I remand him in custody to June 13.” 

The accused is in his 30s.

