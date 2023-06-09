Dursey cable car reopens after €1.6m upgrade

THE Dursey Island Cable Car, the only cable car in Europe that crosses open seawater, has officially reopened after an extensive €1.6m upgrade.

The old cable car was taken out of use in March 2022 following storm damage and an interim ferry service was provided in its place. It was initially planned that the old cable car would be out of use for nine months, but, due to delays in reparation works, the cable car was out of use for 15 months.

The reopening of the service yesterday was welcomed by both locals and tourists.

Farmer Denis Healy who has livestock on the island was born on Dursey and now lives in Castletownbere. While repair works were under way, he used his own boat to access the island.

“It was tricky at times; very tricky. But today is something special. It’s like a new lease of life. We can come and go any day now”.

Visiting tourists from London, Harry Mugglestone and partner Harriott Marchant and newborn baby Joseph, were among the attendees waiting to take a trip across to the island.

“We are taking a three-week trip around the south coast of Ireland, and we heard the cable car was opening today and we were excited to come along and get over to the island if possible,” said Harry.

“We realise it was not accessible for a long period, this is obviously one of the most westerly points you can get to, so we are very excited.”

The cable car, located on the Beara Peninsula, West Cork, was originally opened on December 5, 1969, by then Taoiseach Jack Lynch. The service was established in support of islanders who often faced isolation during inclement weather conditions due to the hazardous tidal race in the Dursey Sound.

Independent councillor Danny Collins, the mayor of Co Cork, said: “The Dursey Island Cable Car is truly unique and holds immense historical and cultural significance for the people of Cork county.

"I am delighted to reopen the cable car which ensures the safety and accessibility of this iconic landmark.

“This service is not only an important transport link, but also a cherished attraction that adds to the natural beauty and tourism potential of our region.”