Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 13:00

Free workshops taking place at Cork Opera House tomorrow as part of Cruinniú na nÓg

Music enthusiasts will love these!
Free workshops taking place at Cork Opera House tomorrow as part of Cruinniú na nÓg

Cork City Samba Band will be giving a free workshop at Cork Opera House tomorrow. 

Amy Nolan

Two free workshops are taking place at Cork Opera House tomorrow as part of Cruinniú na nÓg - Ireland's national day of creativity for children and young people.

At 1pm, Cork City Samba Band will be teaching attendees all about Samba music with some incredible live performers, while from 2.30pm, one of Cork's finest vocalists, Karen Underwood, is set to share all she knows about performing soul music. 

Karen Underwood
Karen Underwood

Karen has performed herself many times on the venue's stage and the workshop is described as "invaluable" for anyone with an interest in live performance.

Cruinniú na nÓg is a flagship initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme’s Creative Youth Plan to enable the creative potential of children and young people. 

Both Cork Opera House workshops are suitable for those aged 10-18 and are free to attend, but spaces are limited and those wishing to attend should book online in advance on www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Read More

My Weekend: Every day is rich, magnificent and beautiful

More in this section

Cork v Louth - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 3 Revised funeral route details and parking arrangements for Cork GAA star Teddy McCarthy announced
Mains repairs disruptions to Cork southside area next week Mains repairs disruptions to Cork southside area next week
Cork v Louth - Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 3 Funeral route details for sporting legend Teddy McCarthy announced
entertainment
<p>Stryker Anngrove, Cork.</p>

Man critically injured in workplace incident at Cork Stryker plant dies

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more