Free workshops taking place at Cork Opera House tomorrow as part of Cruinniú na nÓg

Two free workshops are taking place at Cork Opera House tomorrow as part of Cruinniú na nÓg - Ireland's national day of creativity for children and young people.

At 1pm, Cork City Samba Band will be teaching attendees all about Samba music with some incredible live performers, while from 2.30pm, one of Cork's finest vocalists, Karen Underwood, is set to share all she knows about performing soul music.

Karen Underwood

Karen has performed herself many times on the venue's stage and the workshop is described as "invaluable" for anyone with an interest in live performance.

Cruinniú na nÓg is a flagship initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme’s Creative Youth Plan to enable the creative potential of children and young people.

Both Cork Opera House workshops are suitable for those aged 10-18 and are free to attend, but spaces are limited and those wishing to attend should book online in advance on www.corkoperahouse.ie.