Cork bar served with enforcement order due to mouse in storeroom

ONE Cork bar was among eight businesses served with enforcement orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in May.

Today, the FSAI announced that four Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998, in May including one on O’Riordan’s Bar, Main Street, Coachford, Cork.

O’Riordan’s Bar were served with the FSAI Order on Wednesday, May 3. The area in O’Riordan’s Bar to be closed was the two dry goods/cold storerooms off bar.

An inspector found that a “live mouse observed in understair mixed use storeroom off bar".

"Evidence of rodent interference with bags of dry pasta. Empty pasta bags containing mouse droppings present. Mouse droppings widespread in understair mixed use storeroom and the last recorded visit by pet control contractor was in September 2022,” stated the inspector.

“The evidence noted presents a risk of contamination of foodstuffs by rodents and therefore a grave and immediate danger to public health,” added the inspector.

The order was lifted on May 18.

“Care should be taken when preparing all foods,” said Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI.

“All food businesses must adhere to mandatory food legislation, regardless of how long established they may be. A failure to do so can pose a grave and immediate risk to public health.

“By following best practices for food safety and hygiene, food businesses can produce safe food. Also, consumers can rest assured that enforcement measures will be applied to food businesses that do not meet their legal obligations,” added Ms Byrne.