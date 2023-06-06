Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 09:25

Frontline staff take a moment to pause and reflect at Cork conference

The theme of this year’s event was ‘Connecting with Compassion in Diverse and Complex Settings’ and guest speakers shared insight and experiences of how relating in a person-centered, compassionate way in work settings positively impacts health and wellbeing outcomes for all.
Guest speakers Dr Naoimi Masheti, Cork Migrant centre, Fionnulla O'Connell, Cork Migrant centre; Dr Tom A Hutchinson, McGill Whole Person Care in Montreal in front with Alliance members Fern Higgins Atkinson, Jim Sheehan, Dr Maeve Hurley and Dr Nicola O'Sullivan at the Heart of Frontline Conference at Nano Nagle Place. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Breda Graham

Over 60 frontline practitioners recently attended a national conference at Nano Nagle Place which offered time and space for frontline practitioners to pause and reflect on their work.

It was the fourth consecutive year that the conference ‘Reconnecting with the Heart of Frontline Practice’ ran online and in person.

Jim Sheehan, alliance member and director of SHEP (Social and Health Education Project) said the diversity in attendees shows that there is a hunger for such events.

“Previous attendees have included doctors, teachers, social workers, nurses and many more disciplines who all gathered to reflect on topics that sit at the heart of their work.

“It is important for us as human beings and practitioners to find space to connect with each other at a heart level and to give space to the many values that we share and sustain. It’s about taking time out of our daily routine practice and reflecting on what sustains us and keeps us motivated and well in our work.”

