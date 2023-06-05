Spectators line quays to cheer on participants in Ocean to City race

There was a jubilant atmosphere in the city centre on Saturday afternoon as spectators lined Lapps Quay to cheer on the hundreds of participants in this year’s Ocean to City event as they crossed the finishing line.

Onlookers turned out in their droves to enjoy the big spectacle with entertainment, music and live commentary in glorious sunny weather.

Ocean to City: An Rás Mór is Ireland’s largest rowing and paddling race and the flagship event of Cork Harbour Festival, which runs until June 11.

Speaking to The Echo at the event, Catherina Lane, maritime events manager in Meitheal Mara, said Ocean to City attracted a significant level of interest once again this year.

“We have over 550 participants all finishing here in Lapps Quay in the city centre.

“We’ve 300 volunteers. We had 25 safety boats.

"There’s lots of colour, lots of fun, lots of people here spectating and enjoying it.

“It’s wonderful and the weather makes it," she said.

“There’s lots happening in Cork this weekend. It’s great to see such a big crowd around and it’s a great boost for businesses,” she added.

Participants hailed from all over Cork and other counties to take part, with crews also coming from places like the UK, the Netherlands, the US and Australia.

Cork Harbour Festival manager, Joya Kuin, said she was thrilled by the “great level of interest” in Ocean to City once again this year.

“We want to have Ocean to City up there as a bucket list item for anybody who does anything on the water,” she continued.

Established in 2005, Ocean to City embraces everything from traditional wooden working boats, currachs, skiffs, gigs and longboats to contemporary ocean racing shells, kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards.

It includes races over four course distances: the 28km Ocean Course, 22km City Course, 13km Monkstown Course and the 4km Youth Course – all finishing to a warm welcome in the city centre.

Cork Harbour Festival is organised by Meitheal Mara, the community boatyard, training centre and charity located in the heart of Cork city.

The festival is funded by Cork City Council, Cork County Council and Fáilte Ireland, and made possible with the help of 50 event partners and many volunteers.

