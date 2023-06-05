Walk n’ Roll to raise funds for Crann Centre

EIGHT-year-old Lucy Kelly from Ballyclough may be a drama queen but she’s also game to take part in the Cork-based charity the Crann Centre’s third annual Walk n’ Roll fundraiser with the support of Cork City FC.

The Crann Centre create personalised solutions for people living with neuro-physical disabilities. The centre is a purpose-built, fully accessible facility that helps families flourish as they move through life together.

“Lucy loves going to the drama club at the centre every Saturday, there are three groups, one for kids, one for teens and one for adults. She is a little actress and the boss of the house,” mum Catherine said.

Catherine and Tom have four children, Laura, 11, Lucy, eight, Jack, seven, and Mark, 21 months.

“It is a busy household,” said Catherine.

Catherine and Tom found out that their baby had spina bifida hydrocephalus when Catherine was 24 weeks pregnant.

“Finding out during the pregnancy was a big shock,” said Catherine. “We were not first- time parents, Lucy was our second-born. We knew things weren’t right and we found out the information together.”

The couple were daunted.

“We were daunted in terms of the 100% care Lucy would need, where would she be paralysed from, and we knew Lucy would be wheelchair bound. Me and Tom got through it with family support and the support of the Jack and Jill Foundation for the first six months.

“It seems like a lifetime ago now. There were a lot of hospital visits. Lucy had two surgeries in 10 days after she was born. She had three vertebrae removed and growing rods inserted at Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin.”

It was a worrying time.

“It was a worry for the first year or two,” Catherine sasid. “Everything was new to us, and we were getting used to the situation and understanding it going forward.

“Lucy is in school full-time in Ballyclough National School; she loves it. School is her favourite thing; it gives her a sense of independence and Lucy’s SNA is fantastic.”

Lucy loves school and she loves attending the Crann Centre in Ballincollig.

“She really loves it,” said Catherine.

Lucy is a happy camper.

“Lucy is a happy, smiley child who loves having fun, drawing, and painting.

“The Crann Centre has been a lifeline for us for the past three years. It covers all aspects of care including continence.

“Lucy is catheterised four times a day, and she undergoes bowel wash-outs. Lucy’s SNA underwent training for this in the Crann Centre so that she could do it in school for Lucy, so it is all taken of throughout the day, and Lucy is monitored by a dietician.

“When we joined up with the Crann Centre we found it just great for anyone with a physical disability. I did a programme there on general care on how to look after Lucy best, the dietary service, the podiatry clinic is fantastic as Lucy has a problem with her toes,” Catherine said.

Lucy, who is a fun-loving little girl, loves to play.

“She loves the playground at the Crann Centre; it is the first accessible playground in Ireland for wheelchair users.

“It is amazing. After drama every Saturday, Lucy heads to the playground to have some fun. The centre has fun things to do, and the necessities for everyday living with Lucy.”

Lucy enjoys summer camp.

“She had a ball last year,” said Catherine.

“Not every summer camp is suitable for Lucy, but the Crann Centre is geared towards her needs. She can’t wait to go this year; she is an independent little lady.”

The Crann Centre caters for all the family.

“The centre holds sibling shops, so the siblings of children with a disability can understand things better. Obviously at medical appointments, the siblings don’t attend, so they get knowledge from the Crann Centre and they get involved in the activities the Crann Centre offers as well.”

Lucy took part in a three day ‘skills on wheels’ camp with her OT [occupational therapist], Maura.

“Lucy feared steps and hills now it’s a case of ‘here you go’ and she is left to her own devices having gained more confidence.

“There is a bit of skill attached to manoeuvring steps and obstacles outside the home. It can be a minefield, but now Lucy can manage more safely,” Catherine said.

“There is another ‘skills on wheels’ camp this summer and adults can attend also to enable them to be more confident when out and about.”

Lucy is a sociable little girl.

“She has made great pals through the Crann Centre. Especially through the drama group. She gets on great, and she really loves it.”

Lucy and her family will be taking part in the Crann’s Centre annual Walk n’ Roll fundraiser encouraging people to walk, run, roll, push or pedal 5km between Thursday, June 8, and Sunday, June 11, to raise vital funds.

“We are all taking part,” said Catherine.

“We’ll do the Walk n’ Roll over four or five evenings, doing one kilometre an evening. Lucy’s teacher is getting the class involved. Lucy is going to muck in with the rest of them.”

Lucy’s brother, Jack, will be Walking n’ Rolling also.

“Jack and Lucy are in the same class-they are very close, like twins!”

So it will be family affair. “It will,” says Catherine.

“And it will be most enjoyable.”

LIFE-CHANGING SOLUTIONS

The Cork-based charity, The Crann Centre, provides lifelong, life-changing solutions for children, adults and their families living with neuro-physical disabilities and is encouraging people to walk, run, roll, push or pedal 5km between Thursday, June 8, and Sunda,y June 11, and raise vital funds.

Walk n’ Roll is Crann’s biggest fundraising event of the year and sets participants the challenge of completing 5km however they like.

A fundraising target of €100,000 has been set and Cork City FC will be lending their support as charity partners. The organisation is hoping that teams from businesses across Munster will also sign up to take part.

Cork City FC will be working closely with the Crann Centre throughout the season as part of its partnership. Superfan and Walk n’ Roll ambassador Cian Hennessy will take to the pitch as club mascot for the big match against Dundalk at Turner’s Cross on Friday, June 9.

There will be a collection at the fixture for Crann and City fans will also be able to participate in Walk n’ Roll by joining the Cork City FC JustGiving team page.

Crann supports people living with spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, osteogenesis imperfecta, stroke and other neuro-physical disabilities and their families. It is seeing a marked increase in the numbers of people contacting for support.

Crann welcomes three new families each week and now supports more than 380 families in Cork, Kerry and across Munster since doors opened in 2018.

To sign up visit cranncentre.ie/walknroll