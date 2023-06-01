HSE experts issue health advice ahead of scorcher bank holiday weekend in Cork

HSE experts are reminding people in Cork to be 'summer ready' during the bank holiday weekend.

The HSE is urging people to know their options if they need urgent medical treatment, to be #SunSmart and stay safe in the sun to avoid dehydration and serious sunburn and to know what they can do to keep themselves well in the heat.

Chief Executive Officer, South/South West Hospital Group (SSWHG) Professor John R. Higgins said that fine weather over the bank holiday weekend can bring with it additional pressures on all parts of the health service, including emergency departments (EDs) and urged people to take note of local care options available including local pharmacies, local GPs, SouthDoc, the Minor Injury Units in Cork city, Bantry and Mallow for less serious injuries.

He also reminded people that emergency departments are open 24/7 and urged people to call 999 or 112 if someone is seriously ill or injured or their life is at risk.

Pharmacist with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) Louise Creed said that local pharmacies can be a convenient option if people have a minor ailment.

Local pharmacists are qualified healthcare professionals and experts in over-the-counter and prescription medicines.

"They can also provide advice on most illnesses and discuss whether they think you need to see a GP or out-of-hours service,” she said.

“At this time of year, they offer a lot of advice on topical relief for sunburn, cuts and scrapes, insect bites, skin rashes, over-the-counter hay fever medications and remedies for dehydration. Many pharmacies across Cork will be open over the weekend and available to provide support.” She also reminded everyone to check their prescription and stock up their medicine cabinet before the weekend.

Dr Nicola Murphy, specialist registrar in Public Health Medicine said that in the current warm weather, the advice is to stay hydrated and keep cool and urged people to check on those who may be vulnerable, including young children and the elderly.

“Sunscreen is an important sun protection measure but should be used alongside other measures such as covering up with clothing, hats and sunglasses and seeking shade where possible.

“Follow the five #SunSmart simple steps to learn how to protect yourself and your family this summer. See www.SunSmart.ie and check out #SunSmart on social media,” she said.

HSE Self Management Support Coordinator for Chronic Conditions Maeve Carmody issued advice for anyone with a chronic health condition such as diabetes or asthma.

“People living with chronic health conditions can be more vulnerable in hot weather and need to be extra careful,” she said.

Hot weather means your body has to work harder to keep your temperature at normal levels.

"This can put extra strain on your heart, lungs and kidneys. So, it is particularly important to stay cool and hydrated.

“Exercise brings many benefits if you have a chronic condition, but in hot weather take care you do not overheat. Exercise whenever it feels coolest. Do activities like housework and gardening in the early morning or evening when it is cooler. Apply sunscreen, wear a hat and carry some water with you.” Information on how to manage common illnesses and advice on when to get emergency help is available at www2.hse.ie/living-well and www2.hse.ie/my-child in relation to children.