Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 20:46

Cork man threatened to rape Garda and his mother in drunken incident

Judge Colm Roberts said gardaí should not have to accept this sort of behaviour which he described as outrageous, disgusting and nasty.
Cork man threatened to rape Garda and his mother in drunken incident

Gardaí encountered Alan McCarthy of 50 Glencurrig, South Douglas Road, Cork, at Proby’s Quay on December 10 2022. FILE PIC

Liam Heylin

A drunken man threatened a member of An Garda Síochána that he would rape him and rape his mother and also called him “a dead pig.” 

Judge Colm Roberts said gardaí should not have to accept this sort of behaviour which he described as outrageous, disgusting and nasty.

The same man, who has now been jailed for over eight months, also spat at gardaí during the highly abusive incident.

Gardaí encountered Alan McCarthy of 50 Glencurrig, South Douglas Road, Cork, at Proby’s Quay on December 10 2022.

Officers saw the 29-year-old at 8.30 p.m. that evening and observed that he had visible injuries. They had also received a report to go to Proby’s Quay where it was alleged that a man had been assaulted.

However, Alan McCarthy said to the guard who approached him that he had fallen.

Then he said, “I will f***ing rape you and your mother.” 

He added, “You’re a f***ing dead pig. I’ll cut your f***ing throat."

“He stood up and attempted to box the garda and to grab him by the neck. Incapacitant spray had to be used on the defendant and he was handcuffed,” Sergeant Gearóid Davis said.

During the incident there were members of the public present as well as an ambulance crew and the gardaí.

When he was being released on station bail he continued to threaten gardaí and their families and also spat at them.

He pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger.

Judge Colm Roberts said that on the basis of the evidence that was outlined in court, much more serious charges could have been brought against Alan McCarthy.

“There is a threat of assault and a threat of a sexual assault. It is a serious matter.

'DISGUSTING BEHAVIOUR'

“Gardaí should not be have to put up with outrageous and disgusting behaviour like this… It is beyond anything that guards sign up for,” Judge Roberts said.

Previous convictions included 28 for being drunk and a danger and 15 for engaging in threatening behaviour, one for obstruction, two for assault and one for assault causing harm.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the accused was doing very well in prison and was engaging with addiction services.

“There is no excuse for his behaviour on the day. He had a very bad addiction to alcohol in the main,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Roberts said, “He is not just a bad drunk, he is a nasty drunk… If you know you are a nasty piece of work when you take drink you cannot go on with it.” 

Mr Burke said the problem was that Alan McCarthy could not stop himself from drinking.

Because of another offence of shoplifting at Centra, Maryborough Hill, Cork, over a month later – on January 22 this year - the judge imposed consecutive sentences totalling just over eight months.

Addressing the accused directly, Judge Roberts said, “I hope you make changes to your life if this is who you are when you have drink or drugs.”

More in this section

'I won't come back', woman tells judge as she avoids jail for shoplifting in Cork city 'I won't come back', woman tells judge as she avoids jail for shoplifting in Cork city
Republic of Ireland v Wales - Amateur International Cork City FC issues two lifetime bans for abuse toward Shamrock Rovers manager
Gardaí appealing for witnesses following serious collision in West Cork Gardaí appealing for witnesses following serious collision in West Cork
#courtscork courtcourts
HSE experts issue health advice ahead of scorcher bank holiday weekend in Cork

HSE experts issue health advice ahead of scorcher bank holiday weekend in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more