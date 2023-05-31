Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 15:33

File for DPP complete in case of man accused of attacking Spanish student in Cork city

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, said the accused has been remanded in custody for the past two months, adding: “Time is ticking, and he is in custody.”
Sergeant John Kelleher said the file was complete and was being reviewed by a garda inspector before being sent to the DPP.

Liam Heylin

THE garda file is complete and is about to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case against a Cork man accused of taking part in an attack on a Spanish student who was walking home through the city.

Judge Colm Roberts said: “Yes, time is definitely ticking, and he is innocent before the law and deserved to have this dealt with without delay.”

Detective Garda Padraig Harrington said at an earlier hearing: “It is alleged that Aaron Breen and three others were present at Bandon Rd, Cork, at 4am on Saturday, March 25.

“A Spanish student making his way home was subjected to an unprovoked attack.

“It is alleged that Aaron Breen punched him and knocked him to the ground. In total he punched him five times and kicked him in the head five times when he was on the ground.

“Fortunately, the injured party was able to get away.

“He was later taken to Cork University Hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are not as serious as they could have been.

“The alleged incident occurred on Bandon Rd outside Lennox’s chipper.

“The injured party was walking home. He had no interaction whatsoever with the group of people.”

Aaron Breen, aged 23, of Greenwood Estate, Togher, Cork, is charged with assault causing harm to the Spanish student on Bandon Rd on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Judge Roberts remanded him in further custody until June 14.

