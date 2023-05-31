Crookstown Vintage Club donate €2,000 to Cork cancer charity

Crookstown Vintage Club has been on the road now for over 35 years, and recently its members gathered at the local community hall to pass along to the Mercy Hospital Foundation Cancer Appeal the proceeds of some fundraising events.

Tony McCarthy, chair of the vintage club, thanked the members and the local community for their efforts, adding that it was very pleasing to enjoy their hobby while at the same time supporting worthy charities.

“This year, we are very happy to hand over €2,000 to the Mercy Hospital Foundation Cancer Appeal,” Mr McCarthy said.

Richard Donlon, president of Crookstown Vintage Club, presenting €2,000, proceeds of their fundraising event, to Louise O'Brien, Mercy Hospital Foundation. Included are Tony McCarthy, Chairman, Elmarie Corcoran, secretary, Mary Kenneally, treasurer and club members. Picture: Mike English

The Mercy Hospital Foundation’s representative, Louise O’Brien, said she was delighted to accept the donation, which, she said, would go towards projects that would improve outcomes and experiences for patients.

Ms O’Brien outlined two projects which are in the pipeline at present at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

“The contributions of donors have meant that MUH is now one of four hospitals in Ireland which can offer a psycho-oncology service which is fully funded for depression, distress and anger treatments,” Ms O’Brien said.

“Work has started on a new cancer care centre on the Mardyke, expected to cost in the region of €2.4million, the foundation’s biggest project to date.

“This new space will be for cancer patients and their families to meet and discuss problems and share experiences in the right caring atmosphere,” she said.

Thanking the members of the Crookstown Vintage Club for their generosity, Ms O’Brien said the money raised would be put to good use by the foundation.

Mr McCarthy announced that the club’s next fundraiser would be a Sean Keane concert in Crookstown Hall on August 12, with tickets from him at 087 2677867, from Elmarie at 087 9144780 or from Mary on 087 6742774.