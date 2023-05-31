Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 13:20

Crookstown Vintage Club donate €2,000 to Cork cancer charity

The Mercy Hospital Foundation said the money will go towards projects that will improve outcomes and experiences for patients.
Crookstown Vintage Club donate €2,000 to Cork cancer charity

Tony McCarthy, chair of the vintage club, thanked the members and the local community for their efforts.

Donal O’Keeffe

Crookstown Vintage Club has been on the road now for over 35 years, and recently its members gathered at the local community hall to pass along to the Mercy Hospital Foundation Cancer Appeal the proceeds of some fundraising events.

Tony McCarthy, chair of the vintage club, thanked the members and the local community for their efforts, adding that it was very pleasing to enjoy their hobby while at the same time supporting worthy charities.

“This year, we are very happy to hand over €2,000 to the Mercy Hospital Foundation Cancer Appeal,” Mr McCarthy said.

Richard Donlon, president of Crookstown Vintage Club, presenting €2,000, proceeds of their fundraising event, to Louise O'Brien, Mercy Hospital Foundation. Included are Tony McCarthy, Chairman, Elmarie Corcoran, secretary, Mary Kenneally, treasurer and club members. Picture: Mike English
Richard Donlon, president of Crookstown Vintage Club, presenting €2,000, proceeds of their fundraising event, to Louise O'Brien, Mercy Hospital Foundation. Included are Tony McCarthy, Chairman, Elmarie Corcoran, secretary, Mary Kenneally, treasurer and club members. Picture: Mike English

The Mercy Hospital Foundation’s representative, Louise O’Brien, said she was delighted to accept the donation, which, she said, would go towards projects that would improve outcomes and experiences for patients.

Ms O’Brien outlined two projects which are in the pipeline at present at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

“The contributions of donors have meant that MUH is now one of four hospitals in Ireland which can offer a psycho-oncology service which is fully funded for depression, distress and anger treatments,” Ms O’Brien said.

“Work has started on a new cancer care centre on the Mardyke, expected to cost in the region of €2.4million, the foundation’s biggest project to date.

“This new space will be for cancer patients and their families to meet and discuss problems and share experiences in the right caring atmosphere,” she said.

Thanking the members of the Crookstown Vintage Club for their generosity, Ms O’Brien said the money raised would be put to good use by the foundation.

Mr McCarthy announced that the club’s next fundraiser would be a Sean Keane concert in Crookstown Hall on August 12, with tickets from him at 087 2677867, from Elmarie at 087 9144780 or from Mary on 087 6742774.

Read More

Five County Cork communities nominated for prestigious Pride of Place Awards

More in this section

Way cleared for ambitious redevelopment of Cork city’s South Docks after appeals are withdrawn Way cleared for ambitious redevelopment of Cork city’s South Docks after appeals are withdrawn
Inmate at Cork Prison took his own life after two psychiatrist appointments were cancelled Inmate at Cork Prison took his own life after two psychiatrist appointments were cancelled
Murphy's Ice Cream to open first Cork City store  Murphy's Ice Cream to open first Cork City store 
cork charitymercy hospital foundation
Cork's beach lifeguards back on duty from this weekend

Cork's beach lifeguards back on duty from this weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more