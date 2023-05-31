Locals concerned Ballincollig greenway will affect children’s safety

SAFETY concerns have been raised by residents in Ballincollig after a public consultation recently commenced on the first phase of the Maglin greenway, a proposed walking and cycling route between Maglin Rd and Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin.

A meeting, which attracted more than 70 people, was held in Ballincollig on Monday night, and a residents committee is set to be established featuring residents from Carriganarra, Glincool, and Limeworth.

The concerned residents are seeking an alternative route for the proposed Maglin greenway and are also planning to set up a petition.

The proposed greenway, when complete, will deliver almost 10km of high-quality walking and cycling facilities, and is the first phase of the overall BC-GW2 greenway route outlined in the Cork Cycle Network Plan (2017).

The first phase covers an area of about 1.4km and will connect to several residential estates, namely, Glincool, Carriganarra, and Limeworth, before eventually terminating at the new Heathfield residential estate which is currently under development.

The proposed works include the provision of 3m-4m-wide shared-use paths, quietways through estate streets, new footpaths, lighting, and public realm improvements that highlight the local railway heritage of the area.

“It’s about the safety of our kids, “ said Julie Sugrue from Carriganarra.

“There are eight houses that this greenway will dissect our green in front of the house. It is 6m from my pillar to where the greenway path is. It is approximately 10m from the green across the way where the kids play. Four of that is going to be taken up by this path.

“This is my front door and my kids’ safety. I have two kids, and this is where the kids go to play football, cycle, and have the craic with their friends,” she said.

“We had people from Limeworth and Glincool at the meeting. We are all against it. Greenways are fantastic and we are all for all of that, but at what cost?”

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said: “The scheme aims to provide a safe route to school for pedestrians and cyclists to Gaelscoil Uí Riordáin and create an environment which will encourage modal shift to sustainable forms of transport.”

The spokesperson said a public information evening on the scheme will be held in the coming weeks.

“All interested parties are welcome to attend to view the documentation in person and to talk to members of the project team. Details of this meeting will be communicated to elected representatives and the residents of the adjoining housing estates once details of the venue, date, and time are finalised.”

The closing date for receipt of submissions is July 21 at 4pm.