Eirgrid to hold information days on offshore energy plans for Cork

EirGrid is to hold information evenings across the county about their offshore energy plans for Cork.

The events will allow locals to learn more about the role Cork will play in the future of wind energy and will be held across the month of June in Cork coastal towns.

The first information day will take place in the Garryvoe Hotel on June 7, between 12pm and 8pm.

A second day will take place in the Walter Raleigh Hotel in Youghal on June 14 between 12pm and 8pm, followed by another in Cobh Community Centre on June 20.

The company behind the development and operation of the national electricity grid have said that they will need to develop an offshore substation off the coast of Cork to achieve plans for sustainable energy.

These plans were set out by the Government as part of the Climate Action Plan, which features offshore wind power as a key factor in goals to get 80% of energy from renewable sources by 2030.