Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 07:00

Eirgrid to hold information days on offshore energy plans for Cork

The events will allow locals to learn more about the role Cork will play in the future of wind energy and will be held across the month of June in Cork coastal towns.
Eirgrid to hold information days on offshore energy plans for Cork

EirGrid is to hold information evenings across the county about their offshore energy plans for Cork. (stock image)

Elaine Whelan

EirGrid is to hold information evenings across the county about their offshore energy plans for Cork.

The events will allow locals to learn more about the role Cork will play in the future of wind energy and will be held across the month of June in Cork coastal towns.

The first information day will take place in the Garryvoe Hotel on June 7, between 12pm and 8pm.

A second day will take place in the Walter Raleigh Hotel in Youghal on June 14 between 12pm and 8pm, followed by another in Cobh Community Centre on June 20.

The company behind the development and operation of the national electricity grid have said that they will need to develop an offshore substation off the coast of Cork to achieve plans for sustainable energy.

These plans were set out by the Government as part of the Climate Action Plan, which features offshore wind power as a key factor in goals to get 80% of energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Read More

Community groups encouraged to apply for funds to tackle climate change in Cork 

More in this section

Murphy's Ice Cream to open first Cork City store  Murphy's Ice Cream to open first Cork City store 
Locals concerned Ballincollig greenway will affect children’s safety Locals concerned Ballincollig greenway will affect children’s safety
Castleview v Castlebar Celtic - FAI Umbro Youth Cup Final Minister to talk to FAI about scrapped Glanmire soccer centre
environment
<p>Cells and landing area in the new Cork prison. FILE PICTURE</p>

Inmate at Cork Prison took his own life after two 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more