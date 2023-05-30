Cork-based 'death midwife' highlights increase in demand for services 

"I’ve spoken to different people about their reasons for becoming death doulas," she added.
"Others never experienced anyone close to them dying and just had a calling.”
According to Stefanie, support is vital for anyone considering the career path.
“Of course, in every kind of caring and interactive role we do that aspect of boundary or self-care is very important. While it does emotionally move you and you form a connection with the person who is dying, having clear boundaries is very important. You can’t be everything for that person so this is where the community network comes in. You have to reach out to other people and professionals to fill in the support structure that is needed.”