Parts of Cork city’s southside facing water and traffic disruptions tonight

Essential maintenance works may cause supply water and traffic disruptions to parts of the southside of Cork city tonight, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the works are scheduled to occur from 10pm tonight, Monday 29 May until 2am on Tuesday 30 May.

The company said the works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, may cause supply water and traffic disruptions across parts of the southside of Cork city.

According to Uisce Éireann, essential maintenance works may cause supply disruptions to Glasheen Road, Glenarden, Cottage Mews Lynbrook, Shears Park, Roger Casement Park, Liam Lynch Park, Summertown Drive, Summertown Avenue, Summertown Road, Summertown Grove, Sandymount Drive, Sandymount Avenue, Wilton Lawn, Wilton Court, Wilton Manor Apartments, Greenpark and surrounding areas in Cork city, with a traffic management plan to remain in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference CCI00063243.