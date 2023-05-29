TD welcomes funding for health projects in Cork 

A Cork TD has welcomed the health infrastructure advances for Cork outlined in the 2023 Health Capital Plan, an investment in health and social care infrastructure of over €1 billion.

The funding allocated for 2023 will progress and deliver a range of acute and community projects across the country, including the replacement of equipment such as ambulances and increased capacity in the health system.

Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O’Sullivan welcomed the commitment for the much-needed elective hospital in Glanmire to progress to design stage.

“The main thing in it for me is that there is a commitment there for the progression of the elective hospital.

“We’ve all been mentioning that over the last while so the fact that there’s funding there and a commitment to progressing it to design stage is very welcome,” he said.

The Plan includes a commitment to progress the design and development of Elective Care Centres in Cork, Dublin and Galway in accordance with the Public Spending Code approvals process.

Work is also underway to explore options for the proposed development of surgical hubs in five priority locations, including Cork, to assist in the management of waiting lists prior to the completion of elective hospitals.

Mental health services projects expected to advance in Cork in 2023 include St Stephen’s Hospital in Glanmire and the Carrigmore Centre in Sunday’s Well.

Under the Plan, investment in acute hospital care in Cork through phase two of the Strategic Plan for Critical Care will see further beds, subject to necessary approval processes, at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Aseptic Compounding Units are expected to advance in Cork in 2023 under the Capital Plan’s cancer care objectives.

The Cork Major Trauma Centre at CUH will also progress through design and the new Paediatric Department at CUH is also expected to advance in 2023.