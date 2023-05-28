Suspended jail term for man who is serving time for other crimes

A ten-month suspended jail term was imposed on a 36-year-old man for his 36th theft conviction.

David O’Sullivan is presently serving two years for other crimes.

Judge John King imposed a sentence of ten months on O’Sullivan - suspended on his release from completion of the longer sentence.

The 36-year-old from 1 Laurel Ridge, Shanakiel, Cork, went to JD Sports on St. Patrick’s Street on July 23 2022 and they stole a tracksuit pants and top valued €175.

David O’Sullivan had 165 previous convictions including 22 for burglary, 35 for theft and seven for handling stolen property.

He also had 26 for having drugs for his own use and five for drug-dealing.

On May 26 at Cork District Court, the accused was given the ten-month suspended sentence.

O’Sullivan and the woman with him put the tracksuit into a JD Sports bag which they brought with them to the store that day.