Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 08:10

Man charged with using a stolen bank card after doctor reported her purse was stolen 

Matthew Ginnifer of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, is charged with handling stolen property.
A doctor working at CUMH on August 24, 2021 said her purse was stolen from her handbag in a room where a consultation was being held.

Liam Heylin

A doctor told gardaí that her purse was stolen from a room at Cork University Maternity Hospital when she was at a consultation.

Now a man has appeared in court charged with using a stolen bank card to make two purchases in Cork city later that day.

Judge John King adjourned the case so that a copy of prosecution evidence can be sent to the defence.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the allegations in the case.

A doctor working at CUMH on August 24, 2021 said her purse was stolen from her handbag in a room where a consultation was being held. A number of cards and an amount of cash were in it.

She realised it had been stolen when she received phone notifications of her bank card transactions, and realised her purse had been taken.

It was alleged that Matthew Ginnifer, who is aged around 30, used the bank card at two locations.

He was charged with handling stolen property at Centra, Washington Street, Cork, on August 24, 2021.

Judge King adjourned the case to June 19 for a copy of prosecution evidence to be sent to defence solicitor Frank Buttimer.

