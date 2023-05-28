Councillor calls for clarification on colour blindness employment guidelines after mechanic loses job

A Cork city councillor has called on Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Simon Coveney to bring clarity to employment guidelines concerning mechanics who suffer from colour blindness.

Councillor Ted Tynan said he had spoken with the family of a young mechanic whose employers had felt they had to let him go when he was diagnosed with colour blindness.

“I was approached by the family of a young man who applied for a job as a mechanic with a Cork garage,” Cllr Tynan said.

“He’s very enthusiastic about working with cars and mucking around with engines, and he’s trained now as a mechanic, and he got a job with this garage.

“He was working away there for a couple of months and his employer was delighted with his enthusiasm and his work as a mechanic, and then he had to do a health and safety check, and it was during that check-up that he was diagnosed with colour blindness and the garage had no choice,” he said.

“They cannot allow him to work on cars anymore because of the risk of his misidentifying wiring systems and stuff like that."

Cllr Tynan said the young man was now out of work through no fault of his own or of his employer, a situation he described as deeply unfair.

“In the UK and Northern Ireland, spectacles are legally available which allow people with colour blindness to successfully train and work in their career of choice,” Cllr Tynan said.

“Thousands of people resident in the State are colour blind, and there are many workers who wish to train and study for a wide range of trades and professions.

“I would call on Minister Simon Coveney to clarify the situation for people who suffer from colour blindness,” Mr Tynan said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment referred The Echo to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

A HSA spokesperson said occupational health and safety is governed by the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005 and associated legislation, which deals with employer and employee duties to protect safety, health and welfare at work.

“Under the legislation, employers shall ensure the safety, health and welfare at work of his/her employees (Section 8) and identify hazards, risks and controls in the place of work, through risk assessment (Section 19),” the spokesperson said.

“An employer may require an employee to undergo a fitness to work assessment undertaken by a medical practitioner, where this is identified as necessary to perform the work activity (Section 23).

“Where the assessment indicates that the employee is unfit to perform work activities or is suffering from an impairment likely to cause risk to themselves or another in the work activity and workplace, the employer has an obligation to take appropriate action.”

The spokesperson said that if an employer identifies what they called “a safety critical element that is colour related” in their risk assessment, that employer may require employees to be tested for colour blindness prior to commencing the work.

“Where the employer identifies controls to mitigate this risk, these can be implemented, insofar as reasonably practical, ensuring safe systems of work continue for all employees.

“The use of the spectacles referenced would need to be considered as part of the overall risk assessment control measure for the specific work activity and signed off by competent persons,” the HSA spokesperson said.

Cllr Tynan said Mr Coveney needed to clarify whether the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment would stand over the use of medically approved corrective spectacles in the workplace by people diagnosed with colour blindness or whether the onus to ensure the safety of work carried out by those employees was being placed unfairly on the employer.

“There needs to be clarity here as to whether a person who has colour blindness and who uses spectacles to compensate for that is allowed to work under the law, or whether this is something which is signed off by the HSA or by a medical practitioner,” Mr Tynan said.

“It seems to me there’s a dismissive attitude here and a washing of the hands.

"Minister Coveney is the minister and he needs to step in and get involved and make sure that workers’ rights are protected.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said: “The Department would reiterate the advice offered by the Health and Safety Authority as this is a work safety matter and therefore falls under their remit. The Minister has no role in this matter.”