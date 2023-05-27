Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 13:00

Cork man charged with breaking into hostel lockers to face trial 

Judge John King said the case was too serious to deal with at Cork District Court and he refused jurisdiction.
A Cork man charged with using a hammer and chisel to break into lockers at hostels in Cork to steal suitcases and haversacks belonging to tourists now faces trial by judge and jury.

Liam Heylin

After Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the allegations in respect of four separate burglaries at the Glenvera hostel and Sheila’s hostel, Judge John King clarified: “These would be tourist hostels?” Sgt. Davis confirmed this was the case.

Judge King said of the owners of the stolen luggage, “These are people who are far from home – isolated from their resources… I am going to refuse jurisdiction.”

Judge King adjourned the case until July 27.

One of the bail conditions on Michael O’Keeffe, of 57, Mount Farran, Cork, required him to abide by a curfew to be at home between 10pm and 6am.

Sergeant Davis outlined the case against the 40-year-old: “On June 24, 2022, two men were seen on CCTV entering Glenvera Hostel, entering a room where they removed clothing and a rucksack containing €2,400.

“On March 23, there were three more counts of burglary. 

"A man was seen entering Sheila’s hostel and making his way to the luggage area and using a hammer and chisel to break the lock off a locker and taking a suitcase and contents. The clothing and personal items to the value of €2,000. That was just after 9pm.

“The man re-enters the same property at 10.30pm, and again using a hammer and chisel he removed the lock and took the contents of locker – a backpack and suitcase. The suitcase was recovered but $1,100 American dollars was stolen from it. Before midnight he came back to the luggage storage and using the same method he broke into a locker and stole a laptop computer and two sets of wireless headphones.”

Now that Judge King has refused jurisdiction, a book of evidence will be prepared.

