Man convicted of assaulting shop assistant in Cork city

A 46-year-old man has been convicted of assaulting a shop assistant after an incident when he allegedly tried to steal a model car.

Garda Paraic O’Connor testified that the incident occurred at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, at 11am on May 21, 2022 when Kieran Quilligan went into Mark’s Models – the model and hobby shop.

“The man working there alone on that morning reported he was assaulted by a would-be customer.

“The suspect was upstairs. He placed an object from the store under his top. When he was about to leave, there was an interaction with the shop assistant.

“The property was retrieved from the suspect’s garment. He retrieved a model car from underneath his top.

“He was ejected from the premises. The injured party was struck on several occasions with a closed fist to the head area. He reported the matter to gardaí.

“CCTV was harvested and Kieran Quilligan (46) was identified. He was invited on up to five occasions to provide a voluntary cautioned memo in his defence but he declined,” Garda O’Connor said at Cork District Court.

The injured party said he was struck at least three time and his glasses were knocked to the ground. He also said that, as the man left the scene he threatened to burn the shop down.

Inspector James O’Donovan said the accused failed to appear in court for the case against him.

Judge Marian O’Leary said that on the basis of the evidence she was convicting Kieran Quilligan of no fixed address of assault. The judge issued a bench warrant to have the accused brought to court for sentencing and also directed preparation of a victim impact statement.