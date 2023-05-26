Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 14:05

Man convicted of assaulting shop assistant in Cork city

The injured party said he was struck at least three time and his glasses were knocked to the ground.
Man convicted of assaulting shop assistant in Cork city

A 46-year-old man has been convicted of assaulting a shop assistant after an incident when he allegedly tried to steal a model car.

Liam Heylin

A 46-year-old man has been convicted of assaulting a shop assistant after an incident when he allegedly tried to steal a model car.

Garda Paraic O’Connor testified that the incident occurred at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, at 11am on May 21, 2022 when Kieran Quilligan went into Mark’s Models – the model and hobby shop.

“The man working there alone on that morning reported he was assaulted by a would-be customer.

“The suspect was upstairs. He placed an object from the store under his top. When he was about to leave, there was an interaction with the shop assistant.

“The property was retrieved from the suspect’s garment. He retrieved a model car from underneath his top.

“He was ejected from the premises. The injured party was struck on several occasions with a closed fist to the head area. He reported the matter to gardaí.

“CCTV was harvested and Kieran Quilligan (46) was identified. He was invited on up to five occasions to provide a voluntary cautioned memo in his defence but he declined,” Garda O’Connor said at Cork District Court.

The injured party said he was struck at least three time and his glasses were knocked to the ground. He also said that, as the man left the scene he threatened to burn the shop down.

Inspector James O’Donovan said the accused failed to appear in court for the case against him.

Judge Marian O’Leary said that on the basis of the evidence she was convicting Kieran Quilligan of no fixed address of assault. The judge issued a bench warrant to have the accused brought to court for sentencing and also directed preparation of a victim impact statement.

More in this section

French military aircraft lands at Cork Airport following pan pan call French military aircraft lands at Cork Airport following pan pan call
Staff at city shopping centre needed garda assistance to remove drunken man from café area Staff at city shopping centre needed garda assistance to remove drunken man from café area
Garda stock Two men arrested following garda search in Cork City this morning
cork court
<p>Essential oils company dōTERRA has today officially opened its €12m manufacturing facility at Blarney Business Park. Pictured is Donal Travers, head of technology, consumer and business services at IDA Ireland; Greg Cook, chair of dōTERRA's board; Finance Minister Michael McGrath TD and Colm Burke TD pictured at the unveiling of a commemorative plaque to celebrate the occasion. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision</p>

Essential oils company dōTERRA officially opens €12m manufacturing facility in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more