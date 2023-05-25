Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 13:54

Fine for man who pleaded guilty to charges including threatening behaviour

The incident occurred on August 29 2021 at Grand Parade, Cork.
23-year-old Luke Howard of 12 Leesdale, Model Farm Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour, being drunk and a danger and failing to appear in court on a later date. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A young man challenged others in Cork city with the words, “When is the fight?" and when he was approached by gardaí he accused officers of “raping them of their rights.” 

23-year-old Luke Howard of 12 Leesdale, Model Farm Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour, being drunk and a danger and failing to appear in court on a later date.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said the incident dated back to August 29 2021 and that since that time he had taken extensive steps to turn his life around.

“He completed a six-month residential programme in Bruree. He got his old job back. He is working fulltime in construction now.

“He went to Bruree for alcohol and cocaine treatment. He is eleven months sober and drug-free.

“He accepts that on the night he spoke to the garda in an extremely inappropriate manner. He wants to apologise for that,” he said.

Judge John King imposed a €500 fine for threatening behaviour and another €500 for failing to appear in court. He took the intoxication charge into consideration.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher said the incident occurred on August 29 2021 at Grand Parade, Cork.

“After midnight on Saturday night/Sunday morning, the attention of gardaí was drawn to Luke Howard who was shouting at two other men, 'When is the fight?' 

“Garda Kyra Collins was concerned about his level of intoxication. He had about four cans of alcohol in a bag. The alcohol was seized and disposed of in a bin.

“He approached her and called her a ‘bitch’ and said ‘gardaí were raping them of their rights’,” Sergeant Kelleher said.

