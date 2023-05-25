Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 11:47

Four months in jail for man caught with heroin in car

The accused got a six-year sentence with the last two years suspended earlier this year. The four months will run concurrently with that.
Liam Heylin

A 38-year-old man caught with heroin in a car at Farranlea Road has been given a four-month jail term.

Shane O’Donoghue of 33 Leesdale, Model Farm Road, pleaded guilty to the charge of having Diamorphine, better known as heroin.

Garda Ronan McGuckin was on duty at Farranlea Road, Cork, at 7pm on August 7 2022 when he saw the defendant driving a Ford Focus.

A search was carried out and he admitted having a small amount of heroin for his own use.

Judge John King imposed a sentence of four months on the accused.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher said the accused got a six-year sentence with the last two years suspended earlier this year.

The four months will run concurrently with that.

