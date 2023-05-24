Elverys takeover of iconic Roches Stores building labelled a 'vote of confidence' in Cork city

“IT is a good vote of confidence in Cork City from a big retailer,” said the President of the Cork Business Association, Kevin Herlihy following confirmation that sports retailer Elverys has acquired the landmark former Roches Stores and Debenhams building on Patrick Street.

The building, which was home to Roches Stores for many decades, was leased to Debenhams in 2006, and the department store operated out of the site for more than a decade.

Work is expected to commence on Phase 1 of the landmark building immediately and the sports retailer said they hope to officially open their doors in late 2023. The opening of their new flagship store is also expected to create several full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

A deep-rooted connection already exists between Elverys and Cork city centre as Elverys Sports, which was established in 1847, operated one of its original stores at 75 Patrick Street.

Intersport Elverys CEO Patrick Rowland said they are proud to be part of the ‘bustling’ retail community in the city centre.

“We are hugely proud to become part of Cork city’s bustling retail community and are really looking forward to restoring some history and excitement to Patrick Street. Cork city, like Intersport Elverys, is hugely invested in local community and sport. We have unwavering belief in the area’s potential, which is evident in this strategic expansion.

“The closure of what is one of the city’s landmark buildings left a huge void to be filled.

"We are looking forward to breathing new life into it by offering an exceptional shopping experience with the creation of this flagship store.”

Eddie Mullins of Fitzgerald Menswear on Patrick Street hailed the news as a ‘huge’ vote of confidence.

“It is fantastic news. They have acquired a beautiful building.

"It is a huge vote of confidence in the city as well.

"I would consider them one of the more premium quality sports stores. We look forward to having them on Patrick Street,” he said.

“Patrick Street is a vibrant street,” said Mr Mullins. “This is another huge step forward. There have been a few positive developments on the street. We are on the cusp of greatness again.”

CBA president Kevin Herlihy, who also runs a Centra shop on Patrick Street said it is a very positive development. “It is a good story for the city. It will be good to have that building open once again. It will be very positive for the city centre. It will bring increased footfall.”

Conor Healy, CEO Cork Chamber said this news will give ‘confidence’ to several other proposed developments in the city centre.

“That site is one of two or three anchor properties for the whole of Patrick Street and the city centre. There are a number of developments taking place and potential transactions to happen in and around the city centre so this transaction will give confidence to others to proceed as well.

“Other businesses will also benefit. It will attract people into the city. Overall, the city centre trading environment is pretty good. Having this occupied is another positive development,” he added.

Elverys currently has 46 stores nationwide and employs over 700 people.