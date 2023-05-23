Parts of Cork city centre facing further overnight disruptions

Essential maintenance works may cause supply water supply further disruptions to parts of the south side of Cork’s central island, with a traffic management system in place throughout the works, Uisce Éireann has said.

The water utility company, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, said further mains repairs works are scheduled to occur from 10pm on Wednesday 24 May until 2am on Thursday 25 May, following on from works which occurred in the same area overnight on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The company said the works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, may cause supply water and traffic disruptions in the centre of Cork city.

According to Uisce Éireann, essential maintenance works may cause supply disruptions to Crosses Green, Proby's Quay, Hanover Mews, Hanover Street, Wandsford Quay and surrounding areas in Cork city, with a traffic management plan to remain in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference COR00063128.

Separately, mains repair works, which are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, may cause supply disruption to Lower John Street and surrounding areas in Cork city, with a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.

Those works are scheduled to take place from 7:30pm until 11:30pm on Thursday 25 May.

Similarly, Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00063115.