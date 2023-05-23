Cork singer set to release debut single this weekend

A Cork singer and songwriter will release his debut single this weekend, hitting all streaming platforms at midnight on Friday.

‘A Thousand Reasons’ is the first release from Ballincollig native Steven Falvey, who described the song as “a true reflection of what it feels like at that very moment you realise that your relationship is over”.

Speaking to The Echo, he said the song had been inspired by a recent experience he had of a relationship coming to an end.

“It’s a crescendo from start to finish,” he said. “What I wanted to do was simulate the trajectory of emotions from the start of a relationship to the finish, as you’re going through that process.”

Starting off sparse, bare and empty, the song gains momentum and substance as it goes on, ending on a big, chaotic burst of emotion.

Falling under the genre of pop/rock, ‘A Thousand Reasons’ looks set to appeal to all musical tastes.

“This song was recorded at the start of the year, but I’ve been planning it for quite some time.

"I’ve always wanted to be an original artist, but I’ve just been waiting until my standard has been good enough that I could release, and I think my standard is there now,” he said.

Primarily considered as a vocalist, Steven also accompanies himself with an acoustic guitar.

Taking inspiration from the likes of John Mayer, Elton John, James Taylor, Eagles, Paul Simon and The Beatles, elements from the music of those artists are evident in his work, but he still believes he has the ability to make his original music sound unique.

Between busking, solo/duo gigs, and full band ensembles, he has established himself as a performer.

“I hope that what I am putting out there is stuff that people will like and will relate to, and I would have very high hopes for this single,” he said.

‘A Thousand Reasons’ will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday May 26. Visit www.stevenfalvey.com.