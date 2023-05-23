Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 14:44

Cork singer set to release debut single this weekend

‘A Thousand Reasons’ is the first release from Ballincollig native Steven Falvey.
Cork singer set to release debut single this weekend

Ballincollig native Steven Falvey, whose single ‘A Thousand Reasons’ launches on Friday.

Donal O’Keeffe

A Cork singer and songwriter will release his debut single this weekend, hitting all streaming platforms at midnight on Friday.

‘A Thousand Reasons’ is the first release from Ballincollig native Steven Falvey, who described the song as “a true reflection of what it feels like at that very moment you realise that your relationship is over”.

Speaking to The Echo, he said the song had been inspired by a recent experience he had of a relationship coming to an end.

“It’s a crescendo from start to finish,” he said. “What I wanted to do was simulate the trajectory of emotions from the start of a relationship to the finish, as you’re going through that process.” 

Starting off sparse, bare and empty, the song gains momentum and substance as it goes on, ending on a big, chaotic burst of emotion.

Falling under the genre of pop/rock, ‘A Thousand Reasons’ looks set to appeal to all musical tastes.

“This song was recorded at the start of the year, but I’ve been planning it for quite some time. 

"I’ve always wanted to be an original artist, but I’ve just been waiting until my standard has been good enough that I could release, and I think my standard is there now,” he said.

Primarily considered as a vocalist, Steven also accompanies himself with an acoustic guitar.

Taking inspiration from the likes of John Mayer, Elton John, James Taylor, Eagles, Paul Simon and The Beatles, elements from the music of those artists are evident in his work, but he still believes he has the ability to make his original music sound unique.

Between busking, solo/duo gigs, and full band ensembles, he has established himself as a performer.

“I hope that what I am putting out there is stuff that people will like and will relate to, and I would have very high hopes for this single,” he said.

‘A Thousand Reasons’ will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday May 26. Visit www.stevenfalvey.com.

Read More

Will quirky green garden paradise win Super Garden?

More in this section

TII committed to providing funds for Charleville relief road TII committed to providing funds for Charleville relief road
Cork campaigner challenges District Court ruling regarding social media use  Cork campaigner challenges District Court ruling regarding social media use 
€63k of cocaine and cannabis found in container at Centre Park Rd €63k of cocaine and cannabis found in container at Centre Park Rd
cork arts
<p>Temperatures are expected to increase from tomorrow with Munster set to experience the warmest conditions, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Cork weather: Temperatures expected to increase this week as sunny weather looks set to last

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more