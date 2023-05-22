Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 08:34

Will quirky green garden paradise win Super Garden?

The tv garden design competition continues this week
Will quirky green garden paradise win Super Garden?

PROJECT: Cian McAvinney, who takes part in Super Garden on RTÉ this week.

A MOTHER and son seeking a low maintenance green space, with an area to grow veg and herbs, and an area for entertaining, hope to have their dreams brought to fruition in Super Garden on RTÉ1 on Thursday (May 25) a 7pm.

Civil engineer Cian McAvinney, aged 37, of Meath, is the amateur tasked with carrying out the project. When it comes to design, he says he is a risk taker, he wants to blend quirky with sophisticated, and says the design is 90% in his head, the challenge is getting it down on paper. A perfectionist, he says: “If finishes aren’t 110% I get annoyed with myself.”

