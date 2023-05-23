Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 07:30

Cork man, 60, charged over child abuse images

Each charge refers to the allegation that he, “did knowingly distribute any child pornography or knowingly show it” or facilitate its distribution.
Bail conditions require the accused to sign on three times a week at Mayfield Garda Station

Echo reporter

A 60-YEAR-OLD man appeared before Cork District Court yesterday charged with the distribution of child pornography.

David Boettcher, of Lower Glanmire Rd, Cork, faced two counts of distribution. Those charges relate to his home address on May 14, 2018, and June 4, 2018. Each charge refers to the allegation that he “did knowingly distribute any child pornography or knowingly show it” or facilitate its distribution.

Detective Garda Craig Peterson also charged Mr Boettcher with possession of child pornography. This refers to September 29, 2018, at his home when he allegedly had possession of 212 child abuse images.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the DPP had directed that the case proceed by indictment in a trial by judge and jury unless there is a plea of guilty to the charges — in which case it could be sentenced at district court level.

Judge John King directed that a copy of the prosecution evidence would be given to defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly by June 26.

Bail conditions require the accused to sign on three times a week at Mayfield Garda Station, reside at his home and notify gardaí of any change of address, provide a phone number to gardaí and be contactable at all times, and surrender all travel documents and undertake not to apply for replacements.

The accused will have an opportunity next month to indicate if he wishes to plead guilty or not guilty to the charges.

