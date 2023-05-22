Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 11:08

Calls for more drinking water fountains to be installed in Glanmire

Sinn Féin local representative Mandy O’Leary Hegarty has commended the recent installation at Kempton Park in Ballyvolane and has written to the local authority to request that drinking water fountains be installed for communities across the area, including Glanmire.
Calls for more drinking water fountains to be installed in Glanmire

Mandy O'Leary Hegarty, highlighted that Glanmire is bustling with walkers, runners and cyclists, and local children who use John O’Callaghan recreational park and drinking water fountains would be a great addition to the area. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Martin Mongan

Calls have been made for Cork City Council to install more drinking water fountains across Cork City North East Local Electoral Areas. 

Sinn Féin local representative Mandy O’Leary Hegarty has commended the recent installation at Kempton Park in Ballyvolane and has written to the local authority to request that drinking water fountains be installed for communities across the area, including Glanmire.

Ms O'Leary Hegarty said: “An additional two drinking water fountains have been earmarked for Mayfield’s “The Tank Field” and one for the Glen River Park. This is a fantastic initiative which will be welcomed in communities. 

"However, it is important that other areas in Cork City North East aren't forgotten.” 

She highlighted that Glanmire is bustling with walkers, runners and cyclists, and local children who use John O’Callaghan recreational park and drinking water fountains would be a great addition to the area.

“Public water fountains support wellbeing and healthier lifestyle choices. They also help promote active travel options and encourage the use of reusable flasks and bottles over single-use plastics. It’s a win-win for the community.

“It is great to see city drinking water fountains being installed. I know the fountains in the Tank Field and Glen River Park will be welcomed by the community, and I strongly urge Cork City Council to include Glanmire in this initiative,” she concluded.

Read More

WATCH: 'When the news broke, the whole town cried' 

More in this section

Boy (13) dies after tractor he was driving overturns Boy (13) dies after tractor he was driving overturns
Close up photo of the hands of a senior woman holding hands of a young woman Hopes that decisions on undocumented people ‘will issue without delay’
woman hand holding mobile cellphone, reading news or watching online having video call using mobile application. Beautiful autum Government launches awareness campaign on intimate image abuse
glanmire
<p>Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.</p>

Parts of Cork city centre facing overnight water and traffic disruptions

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more