Calls for more drinking water fountains to be installed in Glanmire

Calls have been made for Cork City Council to install more drinking water fountains across Cork City North East Local Electoral Areas.

Sinn Féin local representative Mandy O’Leary Hegarty has commended the recent installation at Kempton Park in Ballyvolane and has written to the local authority to request that drinking water fountains be installed for communities across the area, including Glanmire.

Ms O'Leary Hegarty said: “An additional two drinking water fountains have been earmarked for Mayfield’s “The Tank Field” and one for the Glen River Park. This is a fantastic initiative which will be welcomed in communities.

"However, it is important that other areas in Cork City North East aren't forgotten.”

She highlighted that Glanmire is bustling with walkers, runners and cyclists, and local children who use John O’Callaghan recreational park and drinking water fountains would be a great addition to the area.

“Public water fountains support wellbeing and healthier lifestyle choices. They also help promote active travel options and encourage the use of reusable flasks and bottles over single-use plastics. It’s a win-win for the community.

“It is great to see city drinking water fountains being installed. I know the fountains in the Tank Field and Glen River Park will be welcomed by the community, and I strongly urge Cork City Council to include Glanmire in this initiative,” she concluded.