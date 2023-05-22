Council to hear calls to reinstate Garretstown’s Blue Flag

THE loss of Blue Flag status at Garretstown beach is to be raised at today’s meeting of Cork County Council. Ten Cork beaches were given the prestigious status for 2023, in a list announced by An Taisce late last week, but Garretstown was one of four locations in Munster to lose the status.

It is understood that while Garretstown passed 32 out of 33 of the Blue Flag’s criteria, it failed because recycling bins were not provided at the beach.

Local Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy told The Echo the loss of the status in these circumstances is “completely unfortunate and unfair”.

Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised awards for beaches, marinas, and boats and An Taisce operates the programme on behalf of the Foundation of Environmental Education. A total of 84 beaches and 10 marinas received their Blue Flags across Ireland on Friday, with Garretstown missing out.

Mr Murphy said the designated locations for recycling bins were chosen a few weeks ago and the bins should be in place soon.

“The location is there for them and it is a question of placing the bins in that spot in Garretstown, and they will be in place very shortly anyway, in the next day or two,” said Mr Murphy.

“I will be asking at the council meeting that An Taisce will be asked to go back once again when the bins are in place and give the Blue Flag back.”

Gtown Surf School owner Aileen Mann described the decision as “ridiculous”.

“This needs to be rectified as soon as possible,” said Ms Mann.

“There has literally been zero change on Garretstown beach from last year, apart from the bins.

"The actual waste bins are never out this early, and the recycling bins, I’ve never seen an actual designated recycling bin on the beach.

“This confusion over the bins needs to be sorted and getting the Blue Flag back needs to be sorted.”