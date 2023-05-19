Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 16:06

Cork beaches clean up at Blue Flag and Green Coast awards

In all, 27 Cork beaches received more accolades in the prestigious ceremony than any other county, with 10 Blue Flag beaches, two Blue Flag marinas and 15 Green Coast sites awarded.
Cork beaches clean up at Blue Flag and Green Coast awards

Inchydoney beach, Co. Cork.

Donal O’Keeffe

CORK beaches have led the country in this year’s Blue Flag and Green Coast awards, with more sites awarded than any other county.

In all, 27 Cork beaches received awards in the prestigious ceremony, with 10 Blue Flag beaches, two Blue Flag marinas and 15 Green Coast sites awarded.

The recipients of this year’s awards were announced by An Taisce at an awards ceremony on Friday afternoon and the awards were presented by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien.

A total of 159 awards, an increase of two on those presented in 2022, were presented.

The 10 Cork beaches conferred Blue Flag status are: Barley Cove, Fountainstown, Garrylucas White Strand, Inchydoney East Beach, Inchydoney West Beach, Owenahincha Little Island Strand, Redbarn, Tragumna, Youghal Claycastle, and Youghal Front Strand.

Additionally, Kinsale Yacht Club and Royal Cork Yacht Club were awarded Blue Flag Marina status.

Some 15 Cork beaches were awarded Green Coast status: Ardnahinch Shanagarry, Red Strand, Ballynamona Beach, Inch Strand, Ring, Oysterhaven, Ballyrisode, Galley Cove, Cadogan’s Strand, Garnish Beach Lehanmore, Dooneen Pier, Fountainstown Beach, Inchadoney East, Rocky Bay, and Sherkin Strand Silver Strand Beach.

Speaking at the awards ceremony in Dublin, overlooking Donabate’s Balcarrick Blue Flag beach, Mr O’Brien said he was delighted, on the 20th anniversary of Clean Coasts and the Green Coast Awards and the 36th years of the Blue Flag as an international programme, to present a record-breaking number of awards.

“Today’s high number of awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the local authorities, An Taisce, local coastal communities and other volunteers around the country,” Mr O’Brien said.

Read More

€100k funding for Cork organisations as part of drug prevention and education plan

More in this section

Oberstown Campus Male teenager sentenced to 18 months in youth detention for vicious attack involving sexual assault on female student in Cork city
Cork motorist who crashed car on way home from pub and injured woman jailed Cork motorist who crashed car on way home from pub and injured woman jailed
Port of Cork Company launches masterplan charting a course to a ‘new sustainable and secure future’ Port of Cork Company launches masterplan charting a course to a ‘new sustainable and secure future’
corkmaritime corkcork beaches
<p>IE ARCHIVE STOCK GENERIC IMAGE - LAW POLICING GARDAÍ </p>

Three arrests made in relation to serious assault of Co Meath teenager

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more