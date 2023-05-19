Cork beaches clean up at Blue Flag and Green Coast awards

CORK beaches have led the country in this year’s Blue Flag and Green Coast awards, with more sites awarded than any other county.

In all, 27 Cork beaches received awards in the prestigious ceremony, with 10 Blue Flag beaches, two Blue Flag marinas and 15 Green Coast sites awarded.

The recipients of this year’s awards were announced by An Taisce at an awards ceremony on Friday afternoon and the awards were presented by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien.

A total of 159 awards, an increase of two on those presented in 2022, were presented.

The 10 Cork beaches conferred Blue Flag status are: Barley Cove, Fountainstown, Garrylucas White Strand, Inchydoney East Beach, Inchydoney West Beach, Owenahincha Little Island Strand, Redbarn, Tragumna, Youghal Claycastle, and Youghal Front Strand.

Additionally, Kinsale Yacht Club and Royal Cork Yacht Club were awarded Blue Flag Marina status.

Some 15 Cork beaches were awarded Green Coast status: Ardnahinch Shanagarry, Red Strand, Ballynamona Beach, Inch Strand, Ring, Oysterhaven, Ballyrisode, Galley Cove, Cadogan’s Strand, Garnish Beach Lehanmore, Dooneen Pier, Fountainstown Beach, Inchadoney East, Rocky Bay, and Sherkin Strand Silver Strand Beach.

Speaking at the awards ceremony in Dublin, overlooking Donabate’s Balcarrick Blue Flag beach, Mr O’Brien said he was delighted, on the 20th anniversary of Clean Coasts and the Green Coast Awards and the 36th years of the Blue Flag as an international programme, to present a record-breaking number of awards.

“Today’s high number of awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the local authorities, An Taisce, local coastal communities and other volunteers around the country,” Mr O’Brien said.