Former Cork county councillor passes away

FORMER Labour Councillor Patrick (Paddy Mac) McCarthy passed away on Thursday last.

Paddy was a key member of Cobh UDC, Cobh Fire Brigade, late committee member of Cobh Ramblers FC, Springfield FC as well as being a lifelong member of the Labour Party.

His son, Noel is currently a Fine Gael Councillor for Fermoy.

He will repose at Cahill’s Funeral Home, Newtown Rd on Sunday from 3pm with prayers at 6pm. Reception into St. Colman’s Cathedral on Monday May 22 at 10.45am for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Old Church Cemetery.

His Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie.