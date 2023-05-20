Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 16:00

Drug users discarding needles in Crosshaven, council told

“People are actually using needles on the steps there, halfway down and then throwing their needles over the wall,” a councillor said
Fianna Fáil Cllr Audrey Buckley called on Carrigaline MD to examine the Chapel Steps in Crosshaven in a notice of motion. FILE PIC

Eoin Kelleher

DRUG users are throwing needles away on the steps of a Chapel in Crosshaven, heard this week's meeting of Carrigaline Municipal District.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Audrey Buckley called on Carrigaline MD to examine the Chapel Steps in Crosshaven in a notice of motion.

“Can we look at getting a contractor to look at fixing the many broken steps, redoing broken hand railings, adding missing railings and removing all the brush? 

"As one of the main access walking routes to the four schools locally, we need to look at works to be done here as soon as possible. The 'Hokey Pokey' steps just needs brush removed from both sides of the steps.” 

The steps are in public ownership, and the Council has “always maintained them,” added Ms Buckley.

Removal of brush and a tidy up of vegetation is planned, responded management. 

The other items will be looked at and discussed with a Council team who are working on a proposal in the area.

“People are actually using needles on the steps there, halfway down and then throwing their needles over the wall,” said Independent Cllr Ben Dalton O'Sullivan. 

A lady living nearby has to scoop up the refuse and throw it into her own bins, the council was told.

drug abusecork county council
