Call for roundabout to allay Carrigaline road safety fears

A MAJOR junction in Carrigaline should be transformed into a roundabout, while a section of road near the local rugby club is “lethal,” heard Monday’s meeting of Carrigaline Municipal District.

Fine Gael Councillor Jack White asked that a roundabout be installed instead of the existing traffic lights, on the junction between Pottery Road and Lower Kilmoney Road, Carrigaline.

Since the Pottery Road opened last October, there has been a large yellow box at a junction where it meets the Lower Kilmoney Road.

“I am certainly getting a lot of complaints that it doesn’t function safely, and it doesn’t function efficiently,” said Mr White.

The traffic lights have also had technical issues.

“We do have other roundabouts in Carrigaline which function well where there are pedestrian crossings just before them,” he said.

The Ashgrove Roundabout crossing works well and manages a heavy volume of traffic.

At present, the system “doesn’t work at all” for drivers, particularly for those travelling along the Lower Kilmoney Road turning right on to Pottery Road, he said.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus McGrath said the lights there recently went off and came back on “six times in the space of a week.”

Mr McGrath called for a review of the junction, as there are issues when drivers are travelling westbound on Kilmoney Road.

“There is only one lane in place there, and if someone is turning right, they are holding everyone up.”

Another issue is for traffic going eastbound, whereby the lane on to the Pottery Road does not have a filter light.

MOVE AWAY FROM ROUNDABOUTS

The application of the Design Manual for Urban Roads and Streets has resulted in a move away from roundabouts as a junction option in an urban context, responded John Slattery, Senior Engineer.

“Roundabouts are difficult for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate, particularly where there are no controlled crossings installed. The signalised arrangement at the junction between Pottery Road and Lower Kilmoney Road represents the best design overall in the context of all road users, particularly pedestrians and cyclists,” he said.

Separately, Mr White asked that the District would investigate if a safer pedestrian section could be provided along the top section of Forge Hill, from Crosshaven RFC heading for Fountainstown. It is widely used by pedestrians connecting Ballinening and Fountainstown with Myrtleville and Crosshaven, he said.

“For years it’s been part of a well-established loop. People call it 'the ring'. It’s a lovely walk, it takes about 45 minutes,” said Mr White.

There have been much heavier traffic volumes in recent times due to massive population growth. More seasonal traffic in summer means that anyone who walks the road habitually “feels more in danger now,” he added.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Audrey Buckley has warned her children not to walk that road.

“It’s lethal. Three of my friends got knocked down on bikes on that road. It’s very dangerous, but people don’t realise how dangerous it is.” Ms Buckley said a wall is crumbling on to the road.

This road has recently had a speed limit reduction to 50kph, responded Madeleine Healy, Senior Engineer. “There are signs on the road indicating use by walkers. This is a rural road and no further pedestrian measures can be considered.”