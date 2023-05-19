Busy evening for Cork city fire services as they dealt with four incidents 

Cork city fire brigade were kept busy this evening as they responded to a road traffic collision, a gorse fire, a house fire, and a rubbish fire, all on the north side of the city, in the space of a few hours.

In the first incident, a motorcyclist was transported to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries after a road traffic collision involving his motorcycle and one other vehicle at a junction near Silversprings Hill and Silverheights Avenue.

The collision occurred at about 6.30pm this evening. Three units of the fire brigade attended the scene.

A male sustained serious injuries to his lower right leg in the incident, and was transported by ambulance to the CUH. The other driver was uninjured.

Shortly after, one unit of the fire brigade tackled a gorse fire at the Spring Lane area of Blackpool at around 7pm.

Meanwhile, four units of the fire service were called to the scene of a house fire in the townland of Arderrow, in the Rathcooney area north of Cork city. The fire units were called out at about 7.10pm and two units were still at the scene at around 8.30pm.

The fire in the vacant house was “well established” when the fire service arrived, said a spokesperson. There was substantial damage to the large old rectory type house, standing on overgrown land.

No one was injured in either blaze.

Finally, the fire service was also called to a rubbish fire at a building site in the Watercourse Road area in Blackpool at around 8pm. A person was burning rubbish, in contravention with regulations.

“There was a lot of black smoke flowing across the main road in Blackpool,” said the spokesperson.

“The units dealt with it by extinguishing the fire because it would have caused an impedance to traffic.”

The fire was started in a yard at a house and the person involved was cautioned by the fire service.

“Through education, we’re trying to make people aware that it’s bad for the environment and you are not allowed burn rubbish anymore," the spokesperson added. "It was garden waste. The person didn’t think they were doing anything wrong."