Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 19:20

Cork school links up with builder to provide apprenticeship opportunities for students 

John Sisk & Son has agreed to take on two new apprentices from Mayfield Community School and provide them with a direct entry path to the company. 
Cork school links up with builder to provide apprenticeship opportunities for students 

Mayfield Community School have teamed up with John Sisk & Son to offer students a great opportunity to pursue apprentice careers.

John Bohane

Mayfield Community School have teamed up with John Sisk & Son to offer students the opportunity to pursue apprentice careers.

School principal Kieran Golden revealed that an agreement has been reached between Mayfield Community School and John Sisk & Son to provide two students with a defined career pathway with a proven construction company on an annual basis.

John Sisk & Son has agreed to take on two new apprentices from Mayfield Community School and provide them with a direct entry path to John Sisk. They have also committed to providing ten Transition Year students with Safe Pass training and will take on up to to six TY students as part of their student placement programme.

Mr Golden said the deal is a ‘great’ incentive for the students at Mayfield Community School. “John Sisk & Son have agreed to sponsor apprenticeships and provide them with employment with their company. It is a huge agreement and a great incentive for our students. It will start after this year’s Leaving Certificate. They will take on two apprentices every year. The only criteria are that they must be students in our school. There is no time limit on it. If we work it and both parties are mutually happy it will continue,” he said.

“We are very grateful,” said the secondary school principal. “One of the directors John Sisk & Son was at our recent annual awards ceremony and he is after giving us a phenomenal deal. 

"In addition, if the students have to go to Waterford, Dublin or Limerick as part of their placement they will cover their accommodation costs. It is a great gesture.

“They are also offering ten safe pass courses for our TY students which is a huge deal. They will pay for them every year. This would be a great start for the kids, and they would have it forever,” he added.

Mr Golden said Mayfield Community School and John Sisk & Son have a strong relationship which stretches back to 1973. 

“They built our school building in 1973. We have several past pupils who are working with Sisk. Marcus Carne who is a director with John Sisk & Son just likes what we are doing as a school with our students. He requested a chat over a coffee, and we reached agreement.” 

Marcus Carne said John Sisk & Son are always ‘keen’ to establish close relationships with schools. “As a company with corporate and social responsibilities we are keen to establish close relationships with schools in the communities where we work. As such we are keen to propose a formalisation of the relationship between John Sisk & Son and Mayfield Community School.”

Read More

€3.3m allocated to more than 120 projects in Cork under Community Recognition Fund

More in this section

€3.3m allocated to more than 120 projects in Cork under Community Recognition Fund €3.3m allocated to more than 120 projects in Cork under Community Recognition Fund
Three arrests made in relation to serious assault of Co Meath teenager Three arrests made in relation to serious assault of Co Meath teenager
Oberstown Campus Teen sentenced for vicious attack involving sexual assault on student in Cork city
cork education
<p>Former 96FM newsreader and radio presenter Pearse McCarthy was given a nine-year sentence with the last year suspended. File image: Denis Boyle</p>

'You were actively involved': Former Cork radio presenter jailed for 'mid-ranking role' in drug distribution

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more