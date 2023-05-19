Cork school links up with builder to provide apprenticeship opportunities for students 

Mayfield Community School have teamed up with John Sisk & Son to offer students the opportunity to pursue apprentice careers.

School principal Kieran Golden revealed that an agreement has been reached between Mayfield Community School and John Sisk & Son to provide two students with a defined career pathway with a proven construction company on an annual basis.

John Sisk & Son has agreed to take on two new apprentices from Mayfield Community School and provide them with a direct entry path to John Sisk. They have also committed to providing ten Transition Year students with Safe Pass training and will take on up to to six TY students as part of their student placement programme.

Mr Golden said the deal is a ‘great’ incentive for the students at Mayfield Community School. “John Sisk & Son have agreed to sponsor apprenticeships and provide them with employment with their company. It is a huge agreement and a great incentive for our students. It will start after this year’s Leaving Certificate. They will take on two apprentices every year. The only criteria are that they must be students in our school. There is no time limit on it. If we work it and both parties are mutually happy it will continue,” he said.

“We are very grateful,” said the secondary school principal. “One of the directors John Sisk & Son was at our recent annual awards ceremony and he is after giving us a phenomenal deal.

"In addition, if the students have to go to Waterford, Dublin or Limerick as part of their placement they will cover their accommodation costs. It is a great gesture.

“They are also offering ten safe pass courses for our TY students which is a huge deal. They will pay for them every year. This would be a great start for the kids, and they would have it forever,” he added.

Mr Golden said Mayfield Community School and John Sisk & Son have a strong relationship which stretches back to 1973.

“They built our school building in 1973. We have several past pupils who are working with Sisk. Marcus Carne who is a director with John Sisk & Son just likes what we are doing as a school with our students. He requested a chat over a coffee, and we reached agreement.”

Marcus Carne said John Sisk & Son are always ‘keen’ to establish close relationships with schools. “As a company with corporate and social responsibilities we are keen to establish close relationships with schools in the communities where we work. As such we are keen to propose a formalisation of the relationship between John Sisk & Son and Mayfield Community School.”