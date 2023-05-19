Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 11:00

Cork city ‘floatels’ mooted as option to help with accommodation for asylum seekers

The Port of Cork Company confirmed it has engaged in exploratory talks with the International Protection Procurement Service in relation to the provision of facilities to accommodate asylum seekers
Government officials are believed to be assessing the approach of the UK government in Dorset, where a three-storey barge was used to accommodate hundreds of asylum seekers.

Sarah Horgan

SHELTER for International protection applicants may soon be extended to ‘floatels’ and cruise ships in Cork city.

A spokesperson stressed that discussions are at a very early stage and no definite location has been identified.

It comes amid tensions across the country in response to the arrival of international protection applicants.

The Irish Examiner this week reported that Department of Integration officials had been exploring the option of sheltering refugees on ‘floatels’ and cruise ships in a bid to alleviate the accommodation shortage.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Simon Harris recently told Cabinet colleagues he felt that gardaí should be informed about accommodation plans for asylum seekers going forward subsequent to an intense backlash.

Mr Harris also confirmed Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman’s plans to open 350 additional beds this week, and made reference to financial assistance which will be offered to communities housing asylum seekers.

Mr Harris said the Government will announce a €50m fund which will see every county benefit.

Some locals 'will never accept' contentious student accommodation complex in Cork city

