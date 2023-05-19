Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 07:00

Affordable housing schemes due to be announced by Cork County Council

Eoin Kelleher

CORK County Council is to set announce a raft of Affordable Housing Schemes when they become available in the coming months.

All the schemes are of units consisting of two and three bed houses.

They include a scheme of 33 units at The Water’s Edge in Clonakilty, due to come on stream in Quarter II of this year.

Some 49 units will become available at Cluain Ard in Cobh, also in Quarter II.

The Pike Road in Fermoy will see 20 units come on stream in the third quarter of this year, while 38 units will become available in Quarter 3 at The Miles in Clonakilty.

Schemes will be advertised publicly via the Council’s website, social media channels and via print media. The registration process involves a candidate’s full name, a valid and active email address, and a mobile phone number.

The system will generate a registration verification number via text message, which will need to be entered to complete the set-up process.

Documentation needed to complete the online application includes a mortgage approval in principle stating the maximum mortgage available to the candidate, proof of income, proof of citizenship or proof of the right to reside in Ireland, photographic identification, proof of present address dated within the last three months, and proof of a PPSN or Tax Registration Number.

Other requirements include evidence of savings or a deposit, evidence of first-time buyers’ status, and confirmation of eligibility for the Help To Buy Scheme. More information can be found at www.corkcoco.ie.

Glanmire project has plans revised by its developers

