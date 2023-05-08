Potential use of LÉ Eithne as maritime museum in Cork is not ruled out

The potential for the navy’s former flagship to be converted into a maritime museum and permanently moored in Cork City has not been ruled out.

Last February, Cork City Council agreed a motion proposed by Green Party councillor, Oliver Moran, to write to the Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin, asking that his department would locate LÉ Eithne in Cork City as a permanent maritime exhibition instead of being scrapped.

LÉ Eithne was decommissioned last summer along with LÉ Orla and LÉ Ciara.

In reply to the motion, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was aware of the important role LÉ Eithne has played in Irish maritime and naval heritage and that any decision on the future of the ship would be informed by this.

Mr Martin said that other locations had been considered already for the ship but that these were not being pursued further.

However, he said that if city council was to prepare a feasibility study, this would be considered before a decision on the ship's future was made.

“Dublin Port and Cork County Council made representations to the former Minister for Defence, Mr Simon Coveney TD, regarding the donating of LÉ Eithne for use as a tourist attraction or a museum piece.

“In this regard, Department officials met with Cork County Council and following the meeting, the council confirmed that they are no longer interested in acquiring LÉ Eithne.

“Department officials also consulted extensively with Dublin Port on their proposals but Dublin Port have now confirmed that they are not in a position to acquire the ship."

“I have not made a final decision on the disposal of LÉ Eithne, but hope to do so shortly.

“The Department of Defence is examining possible options for disposal before a decision is made.

“In this context, if Cork City Council has a proposal to make, it should carry out a fully costed feasibility study as soon as possible and submit it to the Department for consideration,” Mr Martin said.

Welcoming the reply, Mr Moran said he believed Cork would be an excellent location for the ship.

“The Port of Cork is in the process of leaving the city docklands.

“It means a location close to the city centre will open up, even one right beside the train station.

“That's an opportunity to locate a museum to the role of the Naval Service and to also maintain a maritime connection for the city after the Port of Cork leaves,” he said.

“Cork is the home of the Irish Naval Service and the LÉ Eithne was built here as the flagship of the Irish Naval Service.

“Indeed, she was the last naval service ship to be built in Ireland.

“She served in fisheries patrol and more recently in the Mediterranean, during the rescue of migrants, and again as part of Ireland's response to the pandemic.

“That range of service is something that should be celebrated and the public educated about,” Mr Moran continued. “The city has the best opportunity before it to do that now."