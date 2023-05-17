Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 22:08

Cork shows its solidarity with LGBTI+ community by raising rainbow flags across the city

Cllr John Maher, Deputising for the Lord Mayor and Siobhan O'Dowd, Chairperson LGBTI+ InterAgency Group, at the launch of the 2023 LGBTI+ Awareness Week, IDAHOBIT - Together Always, United in Diversity, at Cork City Hall, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Martin Mongan

Rainbow flags have been raised around the city in recent days as part of Cork LGBTI+ Awareness Week. In 2014, the flag was first raised in a ceremony over City Hall and in the years since, public services, communities and businesses have been encouraged to do the same as a symbol of solidarity with the LGBTI+ Community.

2023 is the 30th Anniversary of Decrimalisation of Homosexuality and the first cohort of out and proud LGBTI+ Community members have reached older age. Two eldercare facilities that are participating in Cork LGBTI+ Awareness Week are Westgate Foundation in Ballincollig and St Luke’s Charity and Home in Blackrock.

“Our ethos is grounded in the principles of inclusion, equality and welcome to all older people,” Julie Murphy of the Westgate Foundation said. 

“On the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, we at St Luke’s Charity and Home Cork are delighted to support Cork LGBTI on raising awareness for the need to challenge homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia by raising the Rainbow flag,” Tony O’Brien, CEO of St Luke’s, added.

St Finbarr’s GAA and the home of Cork GAA Páirc Uí Chaoimh also raised the Rainbow Flag for the first time.

“In recent years, we in the GAA have used the statements We Are Community and Where We All Belong in our logos,” Denis Bohane of St Finbarrs GAA said. “These statements indicate that we are open, welcoming and inclusive.”

Marc Sheehan, Chairperson of Cork GAA, added: “We are delighted to partner with all groups involved in this project and we will continue to strive to prove that the GAA is a place where we all belong.”

LGBTI+ Awareness Week 2023 runs until this Sunday.

