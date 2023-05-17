Cork's Ukrainian community to celebrate their heritage and bravery in the face of Russian invasion

Every third Thursday of May is World Vyshyvanka Day, an international holiday to celebrate and preserve the tradition of Ukrainian ethnic clothing, and this year Cork will witness a display of defiance and optimism in the face of savagery.

Tomorrow, at 5pm, members of Cork’s Ukrainian community will take to the Grand Parade to display their heritage and to mark what is for many their first year in Ireland after Vladimir Putin’s illegal, full-scale invasion of their country.

Olesia Zhytkova, one of the organisers of the event, told The Echo that the vyšyvánka is the casual name for the traditional embroidered shirt native to Ukraine, which is distinguished from its Belarussian cousin by its distinct local embroidery features.

Ms Zhytkova said the gathering will feature a traditional parade, as well as a solidarity chain to show strength with all of those defending Ukraine, as well as a rally of support for those Ukrainian soldiers who had defended Mariupol from invasion and who have been imprisoned by Russia since.

“We are looking forward to seeing as many of our friends as possible on Thursday,” Ms Zhytkova said.

“Nothing changes when it comes to the support for Ukraine in Cork.

"We are so blessed to have the support of all of our friends in Cork, not just the Irish people, but people of all nationalities and diasporas in Cork.”

According to the Central Statistics Office, as of February of this year, there were approximately 75,000 Ukrainian refugees in Ireland, with just over 7,000 Ukrainian people living in Cork.

In February of this year over a thousand people attended a rally to mark the first anniversary of Putin’s full invasion of Ukraine, starting on the Grand Parade before marching along Patrick’s Street beneath banners reading “Ukraine will win” while chanting “Slava Ukraini” (Glory to Ukraine).

The organisers of the February rally had told gardaí they had expected perhaps 100 people to attend, but they got at least ten times that, with acres of blue and yellow flags – symbolising the bright skies of Ukraine above the endless fields of grain in the breadbasket of Europe – flying beneath the grey spring clouds of Cork.

World Vyshyvanka Day has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance since last year’s full Russian invasion scattered millions of Ukrainian refugees all over Europe and beyond.

The history of embroidery in Ukraine can be traced back to between the 7th and 3rd centuries BC when the Scythians, an ancient nomadic group that dominated the Eurasian Steppe from present-day Iran to Mongolia, settled in large groups in what became modern-day Ukraine.

There are currently about 200 different documented stitches and ornamental styles in Ukraine, with each region identifiable through its own unique symbolic patterns, motifs and colour codes.

Ms Zhytkova said the rally is sure to be a colourful and friendly event which will begin at 5pm on the Grand Parade, and, she said, and all who support Ukraine and its people are welcome.